NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio NextCure Inc. 20 263.06 N/A -2.18 0.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 3 0.00 N/A -1.14 0.00

Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets NextCure Inc. 0.00% 0% 0% Akari Therapeutics Plc 0.00% -367% -151.7%

Liquidity

NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score NextCure Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Akari Therapeutics Plc 0 0 0 0.00

NextCure Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -4.98%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) NextCure Inc. 14.31% 24.48% 0% 0% 0% 10.4% Akari Therapeutics Plc -6.93% -11.74% -45.98% -6% -1.05% 19.75%

For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.

Summary

NextCure Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.

Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.