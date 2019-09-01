NextCure Inc. (NXTC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) Comparing side by side

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) and Akari Therapeutics Plc (NASDAQ:AKTX) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.
Earnings & Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|NextCure Inc.
|20
|263.06
|N/A
|-2.18
|0.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|3
|0.00
|N/A
|-1.14
|0.00
Table 1 highlights NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|NextCure Inc.
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0.00%
|-367%
|-151.7%
Liquidity
NextCure Inc. has a Current Ratio of 12.8 and a Quick Ratio of 12.8. Competitively, Akari Therapeutics Plc’s Current Ratio is 1.1 and has 1.1 Quick Ratio. NextCure Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Analyst Recommendations
Recommendations and Ratings for NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|NextCure Inc.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|0
|0
|0
|0.00
NextCure Inc.’s average target price is $33, while its potential downside is -4.98%.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
The shares of both NextCure Inc. and Akari Therapeutics Plc are owned by institutional investors at 30.8% and 4.9% respectively. Insiders owned 3.5% of NextCure Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders owned about 57.08% of Akari Therapeutics Plc’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|NextCure Inc.
|14.31%
|24.48%
|0%
|0%
|0%
|10.4%
|Akari Therapeutics Plc
|-6.93%
|-11.74%
|-45.98%
|-6%
|-1.05%
|19.75%
For the past year NextCure Inc. was less bullish than Akari Therapeutics Plc.
Summary
NextCure Inc. beats Akari Therapeutics Plc on 6 of the 8 factors.
Akari Therapeutics, Plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat rare and orphan autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Coversin, a second-generation complement inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases, including paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria, guillain barrÃ© syndrome, and atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome. The company is based in New York, New York. Akari Therapeutics, Plc is a subsidiary of RPC Pharma Limited.
