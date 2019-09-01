Next Century Growth Investors Upped Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Stake by $626,886 as Shares Rose; Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) Shareholder Millennium Management Has Boosted Holding

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) by 13.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 5,358 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 44,301 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.22M, up from 38,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $137.79. About 23.95M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 04/05/2018 – Adweek: Microsoft Retains Dentsu as Global Media Agency of Record After a Closed Review; 16/05/2018 – FP Tech Desk: Microsoft planning low-cost Surface tablet line to take on iPad; 07/05/2018 – FreshBooks Announces the Ability for Small Business Owners to Collect Payments Directly Within Microsoft Outlook with Microsoft; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT – TERRY MYERSON WILL LEAVE CO; 10/03/2018 – NYT: Trump may tap ex-Microsoft, GM executive Liddell to succeed Cohn; 17/04/2018 – Ameren Corporation First Quarter 2018 Earnings Webcast May 9, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft announced a major reorganization Thursday, establishing two main divisions focused on experiences and devices and cloud and AI platforms; 08/03/2018 – Comodo CA Launches Industry Leading Certificate Manager 6.0 for Next Generation Digital Certificate Management & Automation; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft Build highlights new opportunity for developers, at the edge and in the cloud; 29/03/2018 – MICROSOFT: FORMS TWO NEW ENGINEERING TEAMS FOR INNOVATION

Millennium Management Llc increased its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In (ICPT) by 247.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Millennium Management Llc bought 10,188 shares as the company's stock declined 26.77% . The hedge fund held 14,307 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.60 million, up from 4,119 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Millennium Management Llc who had been investing in Intercept Pharmaceuticals In for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.03B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $64.18. About 321,571 shares traded. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) has declined 29.32% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 29.32% the S&P500.

Millennium Management Llc, which manages about $66.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Consol Energy Inc New by 378,522 shares to 18,825 shares, valued at $644,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ubiquiti Networks Inc (NASDAQ:UBNT) by 57,341 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,634 shares, and cut its stake in Mdc Partners Inc (NASDAQ:MDCA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.86 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 1.4 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 24 investors sold ICPT shares while 35 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 37.59 million shares or 96.09% more from 19.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa owns 29,755 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 1,229 shares. Eventide Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 205,000 shares. Jane Street Lc invested in 30,680 shares. 1,500 were reported by Qs Investors Ltd Liability Co. Pictet Asset reported 103,400 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 28,914 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Tekla Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.27% or 59,275 shares. Manufacturers Life Ins The holds 0% of its portfolio in Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) for 14,440 shares. 270,467 were reported by Northern Corp. State Street invested in 1.12 million shares. Prudential Fincl invested in 0% or 2,330 shares. Cetera Advisors Lc owns 2,526 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 33,538 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vapotherm Inc by 109,624 shares to 226,423 shares, valued at $4.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Guardant Health Inc by 33,338 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,162 shares, and cut its stake in Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD).