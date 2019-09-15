Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Netflix.Com (NFLX) Holding as Shares Declined; Mitek Sys Com New (MITK) Holder Essex Investment Management Co Boosted Its Position by $386,883 as Market Value Declined

Essex Investment Management Co Llc increased its stake in Mitek Sys Inc Com New (MITK) by 11.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Essex Investment Management Co Llc bought 42,987 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.82% . The hedge fund held 421,230 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.19 million, up from 378,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Essex Investment Management Co Llc who had been investing in Mitek Sys Inc Com New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $414.00M market cap company. The stock 0.05% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $9.98. It is down 18.82% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.82% the S&P500. Some Historical MITK News: 23/05/2018 – MITEK EXTENDS LEADERSHIP POSITION IN DIGITAL IDENTITY; 01/05/2018 – Mitek 2Q Loss/Shr 3c; 30/05/2018 – Mitek Partners with Industry Leader to Improve New Account Opening, Help Businesses Achieve Compliance and Mitigate Fraud Exposure; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Reports Record Second Quarter Revenue, Up 25% Year Over Year Raises Full Year Revenue Guidance; 08/03/2018 – Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value; 23/03/2018 – The Updated MiTek® USP Catalog App is Available on Apple, Android, and Windows Mobile Devices; 23/05/2018 – Mitek Brings A2iA’s Artificial Intelligence (AI) To Mobile Deposit®; 01/05/2018 – Mitek Raises FY View To Rev $59M-$60M; 20/03/2018 – Mitek’s Identity Solution Selected by Consumer Financier to Increase Digital Loan Applications; 08/03/2018 Mitek’s Mobile Deposit® Processes More Than Two Billion Checks, $1.5 Trillion in Cumulative Check Value

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc. (NFLX) by 38.34% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 3,001 shares as the company's stock declined 14.74% . The institutional investor held 4,826 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.77 million, down from 7,827 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Netflix.Com Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $128.79B market cap company. The stock increased 1.83% or $5.29 during the last trading session, reaching $294.15. About 6.46M shares traded. Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) has declined 3.57% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.57% the S&P500.

More notable recent Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "4 Top Stock Trades for Wednesday: AAPL, DIS, NFLX, ROKU – Nasdaq" on September 10, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: "Nasdaq 100 Movers: AMGN, NFLX – Nasdaq" published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: "Netflix investors digest Apple TV Plus pricing – Seeking Alpha" on September 10, 2019. More interesting news about Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: "Does Netflix Have a Pricing Problem? – Nasdaq" published on August 19, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com's news article titled: "A Foolish Take: Disney's Streaming Bundle Is Netflix's Worst Nightmare – Nasdaq" with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Analysts await Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $1.05 EPS, up 17.98% or $0.16 from last year’s $0.89 per share. NFLX’s profit will be $459.73M for 70.04 P/E if the $1.05 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.60 actual EPS reported by Netflix, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 75.00% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.35, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 57 investors sold NFLX shares while 321 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 338 raised stakes. 333.54 million shares or 2.45% more from 325.56 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 220,011 shares. Fairfield Bush & has invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Motco holds 364 shares. Merian Glob Investors (Uk) Limited stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mutual Of America Cap Mngmt Lc holds 0.3% or 58,472 shares in its portfolio. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership holds 0.11% or 18,465 shares in its portfolio. Jefferies Group Ltd Liability Com owns 19,217 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc invested 0.01% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Mai Capital Mgmt reported 0.17% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Gulf Interest Savings Bank (Uk) Ltd has 103,612 shares for 0.64% of their portfolio. Cornerstone Advsrs Incorporated stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Moreover, Glob Endowment Mngmt Limited Partnership has 0.03% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 970 shares. Endurance Wealth Inc reported 0% in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX). Harris Assoc Lp owns 2.07% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 3.07M shares. First Interstate State Bank owns 0.01% invested in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) for 83 shares.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $2.00 million activity.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) by 21,560 shares to 89,558 shares, valued at $2.72M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vericel Corp by 33,607 shares in the quarter, for a total of 951,237 shares, and has risen its stake in Inspire Medical Systems Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.81 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.31, from 1.5 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 11 investors sold MITK shares while 26 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 39 raised stakes. 21.80 million shares or 18.34% more from 18.42 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas owns 24,200 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability holds 21,521 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co stated it has 23,786 shares. Us Bankshares De stated it has 7,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp Incorporated holds 160,284 shares. Susquehanna Group Limited Liability Partnership reported 112,792 shares. Archon Cap Mngmt Limited Co reported 1.86% stake. 132,570 are held by Lyon Street Capital Limited Liability. Park West Asset Ltd Liability Company stated it has 1.10 million shares or 0.46% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) accumulated 2,911 shares. Prudential invested in 278,674 shares. State Common Retirement Fund invested 0% of its portfolio in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK). 12,445 are held by Eqis Capital. Savings Bank Of America Corporation De has 0% invested in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK) for 29,631 shares. Prescott Grp Management Llc has invested 1.63% in Mitek Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MITK).

Essex Investment Management Co Llc, which manages about $740.27M and $728.65M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd Com (NYSE:AEM) by 79,529 shares to 190,750 shares, valued at $9.77 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Diamondback Energy Inc Com (NASDAQ:FANG) by 7,188 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,500 shares, and cut its stake in Vericel Corp Com.