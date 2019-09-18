Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Its Liveperson (LPSN) Position by $2.87 Million; Share Price Rose; Needham Investment Management Has Decreased Its Stake in Aspen Aerogels (ASPN) as Shares Rose

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Liveperson Inc. (LPSN) by 24.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 102,427 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.40% . The institutional investor held 321,029 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.00M, down from 423,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Liveperson Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.47 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $37.61. About 652,626 shares traded. LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) has risen 44.30% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 44.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LPSN News: 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Institutional Asset Trust Buys 1.2% of LivePerson; 03/05/2018 – LivePerson Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 7c-10c; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON 1Q ADJ EPS 1C, EST. $0; 03/05/2018 – LIVEPERSON INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 GAAP NET LOSS PER SHARE $0.29 – $0.23; 09/05/2018 – LivePerson to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 06/03/2018 LivePerson Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – LivePerson Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 23/03/2018 – LotLinx Partners with Contact At Once! to Offer Chat and Text on Mobile Optimized Vehicle Detail Pages and Online Advertising; 22/03/2018 – LivePerson and Liberty Global partner to transform customer engagement and care for the conversational era; 13/03/2018 – Katabat Teams With LivePerson to Deliver B2C Two-Way SMS Messaging

Needham Investment Management Llc decreased its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc (ASPN) by 21.47% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Needham Investment Management Llc sold 242,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 57.14% . The institutional investor held 887,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.33M, down from 1.13 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Needham Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Aspen Aerogels Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.91M market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $6.21. About 8,764 shares traded. Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) has risen 27.66% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.66% the S&P500. Some Historical ASPN News: 26/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Martinsburg; 26/03/2018 – Aspen Group Short-Interest Ratio Rises 191% to 10 Days; 13/03/2018 – ASPEN SAYS ALL ISSUES RAISED ABOUT CO. HAVE BEEN ADDRESSED; 16/05/2018 – Aspen Institute Hosts 2018 America’s Future Summit In Chicago; 12/04/2018 – Aspen Dental Makes Access To Care Easier In Glendale; 27/03/2018 – MYTHOS STUDIOS HAS ACQUIRED A 50% STAKE IN ASPEN COMICS; 03/05/2018 – Aspen Aerogels Had Seen 2018 Loss $16.9M-$20M; 16/05/2018 – ASPEN PHARMA INFANT-FORMULA UNIT SAID TO GET TAKEOVER INTEREST; 29/03/2018 – First of Six New Aspen Dental Practices in New Mexico Opening to Make Access to Care Easier in the Land of Enchantment; 05/03/2018 City of Chicago: Mayor Emanuel Announces Aspen Dental Management to Open Chicago Headquarters

Analysts await LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $-0.16 earnings per share, down 433.33% or $0.13 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.32 actual earnings per share reported by LivePerson, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.

More notable recent LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “It’s Not Too Late to Buy LivePerson Stock – Nasdaq” on March 25, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “7 Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” published on September 10, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – The Motley Fool” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 21, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why LivePerson Stock Climbed 18.4% in July – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) by 77,370 shares to 170,701 shares, valued at $12.24 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Caterpillar Inc (NYSE:CAT) by 8,467 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,977 shares, and has risen its stake in Aspen Aerogels Inc. (NYSE:ASPN).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.58 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.42, from 2 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold LPSN shares while 35 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 55.60 million shares or 3.75% more from 53.59 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Marshall Wace Llp accumulated 10,475 shares. Agf Invests Incorporated has invested 0.04% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Moreover, Everence Cap Mgmt has 0.04% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 9,500 shares. Voya Invest has invested 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested in 0% or 263,038 shares. Gagnon Secs Ltd Llc reported 13,704 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 71,772 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Company has 42,634 shares. 3.04 million were reported by Gilder Gagnon Howe And Comm Ltd Liability. Suntrust Banks Inc owns 12,181 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company owns 258,965 shares. Moreover, Pembroke has 1.04% invested in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) for 351,885 shares. American Grp Incorporated reported 0.01% of its portfolio in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems stated it has 0% in LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

Needham Investment Management Llc, which manages about $550.90 million and $303.13M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Zuora Inc by 102,000 shares to 264,381 shares, valued at $4.05M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Photronics Inc (NASDAQ:PLAB) by 212,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 780,000 shares, and has risen its stake in Hawaiian Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:HA).

Analysts await Aspen Aerogels, Inc. (NYSE:ASPN) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $-0.11 earnings per share, up 59.26% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.27 per share. After $-0.22 actual earnings per share reported by Aspen Aerogels, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -50.00% EPS growth.