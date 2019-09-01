Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Its Holding in Cryolife (CRY) as Stock Price Declined; D R Horton (DHI) Holder Trexquant Investment LP Has Trimmed Its Position by $2.39 Million

Trexquant Investment Lp decreased its stake in D R Horton Inc (DHI) by 74.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trexquant Investment Lp sold 58,245 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.56% . The institutional investor held 19,474 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $806,000, down from 77,719 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trexquant Investment Lp who had been investing in D R Horton Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $18.20B market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $49.47. About 1.51M shares traded. D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) has risen 5.10% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.10% the S&P500. Some Historical DHI News: 28/03/2018 – D.R. Horton, Inc., America’s Builder, to Release 2018 Second Quarter Earnings on April 26, 2018; 20/04/2018 – D.R. Horton Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan US Equity Adds D.R. Horton, Exits Costco; 14/05/2018 – Banco Santander Adds Goldcorp, Exits D.R. Horton: 13F; 26/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Research alert on D&H India Ltd withdrawn; 23/04/2018 – LONG POND’S KHOURY PITCHES DR HORTON AT SOHN CONFERENCE; 26/04/2018 – D.R. HORTON SAYS RISING RATES ARE NOT HURTING DEMAND; 26/04/2018 – DR Horton Ended the 2Q With $528.9M of Homebuilding Unrestricted Cash; 15/05/2018 – MILLENNIUM REDUCED MU, DHI, ESRX, HAL, V IN 1Q: 13F; 24/04/2018 – DHI: John Khoiry of Long Pond Capital pitching $DHI long believes 60% upside in coming years

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Cryolife Inc (CRY) by 54.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 87,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 73,502 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.14 million, down from 161,006 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Cryolife Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.07% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $26.8. About 159,872 shares traded. CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY) has declined 0.45% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CRY News: 19/04/2018 – CryoLife Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Cryolife 4Q Loss/Shr 9c; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife 4Q Rev $52.8M; 24/04/2018 – CryoLife Short-Interest Ratio Rises 39% to 10 Days; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Rev $250M-$256M; 10/04/2018 – CryoLife at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 8; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 NON-GAAP EPS $0.29 – $0.32; 07/03/2018 – Cryolife Sees 2018 Adj EPS 29c-Adj EPS 32c; 07/03/2018 – CRYOLIFE INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUES $250.0 MLN – $256.0 MLN; 02/04/2018 – CryoLife Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 987 shares to 9,940 shares, valued at $3.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) by 49,893 shares in the quarter, for a total of 469,554 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.58, from 1.75 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 11 investors sold CRY shares while 43 reduced holdings. 18 funds opened positions while 45 raised stakes. 25.58 million shares or 2.16% less from 26.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP has 114,196 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Thrivent Finance For Lutherans owns 25,967 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp reported 1.72 million shares. Wells Fargo And Mn reported 73,360 shares. 1.61M are held by Macquarie. Price T Rowe Inc Md owns 26,230 shares. 91,636 are owned by State Teachers Retirement System. Hodges Capital Mgmt invested in 129,565 shares or 0.38% of the stock. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Com holds 0% or 12,707 shares in its portfolio. Elk Creek Prtnrs Ltd Liability holds 329,539 shares. Great West Life Assurance Company Can has 0% invested in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Vanguard Group Inc has 2.20M shares for 0% of their portfolio. Barclays Public Ltd holds 30,959 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Mgmt reported 0% of its portfolio in CryoLife, Inc. (NYSE:CRY). Mutual Of America Mngmt, New York-based fund reported 973 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold DHI shares while 179 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 300.56 million shares or 2.68% more from 292.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Natixis Advisors Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 16,706 shares. Dana Invest Advisors holds 1.39% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 714,363 shares. Lone Pine Capital Limited Co reported 6.57 million shares or 1.59% of all its holdings. Mason Street Advisors Limited Co holds 48,479 shares. Asset Advisors Limited Liability Co reported 73,810 shares. 258,838 are held by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Auxier Asset Management holds 0.22% of its portfolio in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) for 25,650 shares. Shelton Capital invested in 2,541 shares or 0.24% of the stock. Raymond James reported 0.01% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Focused Wealth Mgmt has 600 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Earnest Partners has invested 0.71% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Advisors Asset Management has invested 0.03% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Parsons Capital Mngmt Inc Ri owns 4,972 shares. Echo Street Management Ltd Com invested 1.14% in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI). Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc owns 11,076 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio.

Trexquant Investment Lp, which manages about $105.00M and $1.41B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Fnb Corp Pa (NYSE:FNB) by 36,878 shares to 150,241 shares, valued at $1.59 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB) by 20,386 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,959 shares, and has risen its stake in Methanex Corp (NASDAQ:MEOH).

