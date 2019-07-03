Next Century Growth Investors Trimmed Its Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) Holding; Veritable LP Raised Chevron New (CVX) Stake

Veritable Lp increased Chevron Corp New (CVX) stake by 2.25% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Veritable Lp acquired 4,321 shares as Chevron Corp New (CVX)’s stock rose 2.15%. The Veritable Lp holds 196,307 shares with $24.18 million value, up from 191,986 last quarter. Chevron Corp New now has $234.97 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.34% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $123.35. About 2.55M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 11/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 281902 – CHEVRON PHILLIPS CHEMICAL CEDAR BAYOU PLANT; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON – EVEN WITH NO COMMODITY PRICE APPRECIATION, EXPECT TO DELIVER “STRONGER” UPSTREAM CASH MARGINS, PRODUCTION GROWTH IN 2018; 07/05/2018 – TCO and KPO plan maintenance at Tengiz and Karachaganak oilfields for Aug-Oct 2018; 20/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 04/20/2018 03:21 PM; 27/04/2018 – CHEVRON VP NERLSON SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CALL; 25/05/2018 – CHEVRON SAYS COURT’S JUDGMENT RELATED TO THEIR ROLE TO “PROCURE AND ATTEMPT TO ENFORCE FRAUDULENT ECUADORIAN JUDGMENT AGAINST CHEVRON”; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CVX.N – EXPECT BASE PLUS SHALE AND TIGHT PRODUCTION TO INCREASE 2 PCT -3 PCT EACH YEAR THROUGH 2022- PRESENTATION; 25/05/2018 – Saudis Resume Talks With Kuwait to Restart Chevron Oil Fields; 17/04/2018 – Venezuela arrests two Chevron employees amid oil industry purge; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT) stake by 13.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 12,352 shares as Allied Motion Technologies (AMOT)’s stock declined 15.72%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 79,461 shares with $2.73 million value, down from 91,813 last quarter. Allied Motion Technologies now has $367.37M valuation. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $38.18. About 14,313 shares traded. Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) has declined 23.76% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.19% the S&P500. Some Historical AMOT News: 25/05/2018 – Allied Motion Presenting at Conference May 30; 20/04/2018 – DJ Allied Motion Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMOT); 15/03/2018 – Allied Motion Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion Reports Operating Income up 47% on Revenue Growth of 25% in First Quarter 2018; 02/05/2018 – Allied Motion 1Q Rev $76.6M; 14/03/2018 – Allied Motion 4Q Rev $65.4M

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) stake by 16,327 shares to 146,909 valued at $12.32M in 2019Q1. It also upped Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 10,007 shares and now owns 16,417 shares. Bone Inc was raised too.

Since May 14, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $49,490 activity. Winter Michael R bought $49,490 worth of Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) on Tuesday, May 14.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold AMOT shares while 26 reduced holdings. 15 funds opened positions while 32 raised stakes. 4.52 million shares or 5.11% more from 4.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fmr Lc reported 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Tower Capital Limited Liability Company (Trc) holds 0% of its portfolio in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT) for 766 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Co reported 147 shares. Next Century Growth Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 79,461 shares. The Massachusetts-based Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). Wedge Capital L LP Nc accumulated 19,919 shares. Tiaa Cref Inv Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in Allied Motion Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:AMOT). 68,243 were accumulated by Bank & Trust Of New York Mellon. Vanguard Gru holds 0% or 360,350 shares. North Star Inv Mgmt owns 4,400 shares. Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt reported 16,413 shares stake. Advisory Services Networks Ltd Liability Company reported 606 shares or 0% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Investment Gru (Ca) invested in 0% or 19 shares. Twin Tree Ltd Partnership invested in 0% or 224 shares. Blackrock holds 0% or 497,437 shares in its portfolio.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.37 million activity. Another trade for 7,200 shares valued at $838,808 was made by Ourada Jeanette L on Monday, February 4. $532,950 worth of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) was sold by JOHNSON JAMES WILLIAM.

Among 10 analysts covering Chevron (NYSE:CVX), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. Chevron had 19 analyst reports since January 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Societe Generale on Wednesday, March 20 with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by Barclays Capital given on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $14900 target in Thursday, May 16 report. HSBC downgraded the shares of CVX in report on Monday, January 14 to “Hold” rating. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Mizuho on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America maintained Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Bank of America has “Hold” rating and $130 target. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co on Thursday, February 28. The stock of Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Friday, January 18. HSBC maintained it with “Hold” rating and $133 target in Thursday, March 14 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Monday, May 13.

Veritable Lp decreased Brighthouse Finl Inc (Call) stake by 14,000 shares to 6,000 valued at $218,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) stake by 18,704 shares and now owns 67,816 shares. Ishares Tr (Put) (IWM) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Diligent Invsts Ltd Liability has invested 0.98% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Pettyjohn Wood White Inc holds 46,786 shares. Bp Public Ltd accumulated 199,000 shares. Golub Limited Liability Corp invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Clean Yield Gp reported 0.15% stake. Citizens And Northern owns 16,825 shares. Wealthtrust Fairport Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.11% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Macroview Invest Llc owns 663 shares or 0.2% of their US portfolio. Usca Ria Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 1.48% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Davenport & Company Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 753,675 shares. Accuvest Global invested 0.72% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Atwood Palmer has 5,601 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. Franklin Street Advisors Nc owns 81,461 shares for 1.4% of their portfolio. Staley Capital Advisers stated it has 2.63% of its portfolio in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). 77,512 are held by Greenwood Gearhart.

