Next Century Growth Investors Stake in Trex Company (TREX) Lowered by $748,958; Assembly Biosciences (ASMB) Holder Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Boosted Its Stake by $447,260

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased its stake in Assembly Biosciences Inc (ASMB) by 121.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Engineers Gate Manager Lp bought 23,540 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% . The institutional investor held 42,982 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $846,000, up from 19,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Engineers Gate Manager Lp who had been investing in Assembly Biosciences Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $364.81 million market cap company. The stock increased 20.15% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $14.25. About 1.50 million shares traded or 481.89% up from the average. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) has declined 69.75% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 69.75% the S&P500. Some Historical ASMB News: 29/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Assembly Biosciences, MGP Ingredients, Globant S.A, 8point3; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Congress™ (EASL); 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in; 02/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Appoints Jackie Papkoff, PhD, Senior Vice President, Chief Scientific Officer Microbiome; 10/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences to Host Conference Call on April 12 to Review ABI-H0731 Interim Phase 1b Data in HBV Patients Featured in Late-Breaker Poster at EASL; 20/04/2018 – DJ Assembly Biosciences Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ASMB); 07/05/2018 – Assembly Biosciences 1Q Loss/Shr 80c; 28/03/2018 – Assembly Biosciences Announces ABI-H0731 Phase 1b Interim Data Accepted as a Late-Breaker Poster at The International Liver Con; 12/04/2018 – Assembly Biosciences: Robust Antiviral Activity Observed in Hepatitis B Virus Patients From Positive Interim Data From Phase 1a and 1b Studies of ABI-H0731; 12/03/2018 Assembly Biosciences Announces Additions to Management Team and Board of Directors

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Trex Company Inc (TREX) by 11.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 12,278 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.20% . The institutional investor held 93,331 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.74 million, down from 105,609 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Trex Company Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.77B market cap company. The stock increased 0.79% or $0.64 during the last trading session, reaching $81.63. About 706,367 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 19/03/2018 – Trex at Company Marketing Hosted By B. Riley FBR, Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc; 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q EPS $1.25; 16/05/2018 – Trex Presenting at Conference Jun 6; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 23/03/2018 – Trex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Trex Company Announces Plastic Film Recycling Challenge Winners; 15/03/2018 – Trex Gives the Gift of Green to One Lucky Winner; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20

Engineers Gate Manager Lp, which manages about $645.79M and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 47,075 shares to 26,552 shares, valued at $1.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 204,931 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,299 shares, and cut its stake in Dicks Sporting Goods Inc (NYSE:DKS).

More notable recent Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Read This Before Selling Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Shares – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Assembly Biosciences Presents Data Highlighting Next-Generation HBV Core Protein Inhibitors at EASL 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Assembly Biosciences Reports Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results and Recent Highlights – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Assembly Biosciences Presents Interim Data from Two Phase 2a Studies of ABI-H0731 in HBV-Infected Subjects in a Late-Breaker Oral Session at EASL 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on April 13, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Obseva Gets The Greenlight, Verastem Climbs On Licensing Deal, Merit Medical Earnings Disappoint – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in International Money Express In by 92,269 shares to 1.75M shares, valued at $20.40M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) by 127,179 shares in the quarter, for a total of 287,360 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Walleye Trading Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 664,161 were reported by Disciplined Growth Investors Mn. Point72 Asset Management LP has invested 0.1% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Strs Ohio holds 0.01% or 23,300 shares in its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 13,716 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Deutsche Fincl Bank Ag reported 276,710 shares. Hanson Mcclain reported 400 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 177,895 are owned by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Moreover, Cim Limited has 0.22% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 9,526 shares. Pembroke Mngmt stated it has 187,100 shares or 1.24% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth Incorporated owns 22 shares. Oregon Pub Employees Retirement Fund has 22,755 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. First Limited Partnership holds 0.01% or 47,122 shares in its portfolio. Fifth Third State Bank accumulated 115 shares or 0% of the stock. Axiom International Investors Ltd Company De invested in 66,670 shares or 0.13% of the stock.