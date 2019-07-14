Next Century Growth Investors Stake in Pros Hldgs (PRO) Has Decreased as Stock Price Rose; As Adobe (ADBE) Market Valuation Rose, Addenda Capital Has Boosted Position by $384,104

Addenda Capital Inc increased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addenda Capital Inc bought 1,444 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 24,716 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.59M, up from 23,272 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addenda Capital Inc who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $150.21 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.59% or $1.82 during the last trading session, reaching $309.42. About 1.62 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 05/04/2018 – MultichannelNews: SourceAudio Launches Beta Release of Their Platform Extension Allowing Adobe Premiere Users to Access Platfor; 16/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC ADBE.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $242 FROM $235; 21/05/2018 – PERMIRA REPORTS SALE OF MAGENTO COMMERCE TO ADOBE FOR US$1.68B; 27/03/2018 – Cognizant Named Adobe’s 2017 Delivery Quality Partner of the Year; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CEO SHANTANU NARAYEN: CHINA, SOUTH KOREA BOOSTING GROWTH; 20/03/2018 – Facebook and Adobe to buy wind power from Nebraska facility; 27/03/2018 – Adobe Cloud Platform Innovation Showcased at Summit; 16/04/2018 – Invoca Releases New Extension for Adobe Cloud Platform Launch; 02/04/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: Adobe Intros “Master Properties” For After Effects Ahead of NAB; 28/03/2018 – NVIDIA CORP – COLLABORATION WILL OPTIMIZE ADOBE SENSEI FOR NVIDIA GPUS

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Pros Hldgs Inc (PRO) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 24,492 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 156,223 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.60M, down from 180,715 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Pros Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.81% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $68.64. About 849,501 shares traded or 52.13% up from the average. PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) has risen 53.19% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.76% the S&P500. Some Historical PRO News: 01/05/2018 – Pros Holdings Presenting at Conference May 4; 30/04/2018 – PROS Scientists to Present Revenue Management Research at POMS 2018 Conference; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Rev $47.9M; 21/05/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; TARGET PRICE $40; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N FY2018 REV VIEW $189.2 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 27/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC PRO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $34; 26/04/2018 – PROS Holdings 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – PROS HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $47.9 MLN VS $40.1 MLN; 09/04/2018 – PROS Unveils Plans for Outperform 2018 Global Conference

Addenda Capital Inc, which manages about $22.35 billion and $1.38 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Pnc Finl Svcs Group Inc (NYSE:PNC) by 2,644 shares to 41,695 shares, valued at $5.12 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amerisourcebergen Corp (NYSE:ABC) by 4,919 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 31,573 shares, and cut its stake in Norbord Inc (NBRXF).

Since January 24, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $96.39 million activity. Parasnis Abhay sold $6.00M worth of stock or 25,000 shares. 41,560 shares were sold by THOMPSON MATTHEW, worth $10.19 million on Thursday, January 24. $34.32 million worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by NARAYEN SHANTANU. Another trade for 3,000 shares valued at $720,480 was sold by Lewnes Ann. $3.45M worth of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) was sold by Morris Donna on Friday, February 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 43 investors sold ADBE shares while 371 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 378 raised stakes. 397.86 million shares or 9.47% less from 439.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Proshare Advsrs Ltd invested in 0.63% or 396,436 shares. Illinois-based Balyasny Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.09% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Csat Inv Advisory Lp reported 0% stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability stated it has 1.86 million shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Harbour Investment Mngmt Limited Liability Co stated it has 0.23% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.5% or 229,574 shares in its portfolio. Mitchell Mngmt holds 1.63% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 17,291 shares. Clifford Swan Inv Counsel Lc owns 2,179 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd invested in 1,353 shares. Hillsdale Inv Mgmt Inc accumulated 0.01% or 450 shares. Old Dominion Capital Inc has 28,557 shares. Oakbrook Limited Liability Com holds 0.36% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 22,270 shares. Decatur Cap invested 2.25% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp has 0.03% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 933 shares. Obermeyer Wood Invest Counsel Lllp owns 43,671 shares.

Analysts await PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 32.35% or $0.11 from last year’s $-0.34 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by PROS Holdings, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,358 shares to 44,301 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bone Inc by 152,460 shares in the quarter, for a total of 367,383 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.48, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 4 investors sold PRO shares while 40 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 36.17 million shares or 4.72% more from 34.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D invested 0.02% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). 5,100 are owned by Quantbot L P. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Trexquant Inv Limited Partnership holds 0.04% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 12,020 shares. Primecap Ca owns 3.32M shares for 0.1% of their portfolio. New York-based Element Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). State Street Corporation, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 659,179 shares. Citadel Advsr Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) for 120,211 shares. Whetstone Cap Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 648,252 shares. Natl Bank Of America De invested in 248,211 shares. American Intl Grp holds 0% or 20,191 shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement accumulated 0% or 48,478 shares. Ftb Inc has invested 0% in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO). Ameritas Investment Ptnrs Inc reported 2,550 shares. Amalgamated Bancshares has 4,900 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.