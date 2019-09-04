Next Century Growth Investors Stake in Primo Water (PRMW) Has Decreased as Stock Price Declined; General Mls (GIS) Shareholder Dynamic Advisors Solutions Raised Holding

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Primo Water Corp (PRMW) by 13.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 68,547 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 437,338 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76M, down from 505,885 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Primo Water Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $503.56M market cap company. The stock increased 3.05% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $12.84. About 54,634 shares traded. Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) has declined 13.78% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.78% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 06/03/2018 – Primo Water 4Q Net $3.03M; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – QTRLY U.S. EXCHANGE SAME-STORE SALES UNIT GROWTH OF 6.1%; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 15/05/2018 – Interval Partners Buys New 1.8% Position in Primo Water; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER CORP – UPON COMPLETION OF OFFERING, COMPANY INTENDS TO REFINANCE ITS REMAINING OUTSTANDING SENIOR INDEBTEDNESS; 06/03/2018 – CORRECTED-PRIMO WATER CORP – EXPECTS (NOT REPORTS) 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA $61.0 MLN TO $63.0 MLN; 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 06/03/2018 Primo Water 4Q EPS 9c

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc increased its stake in General Mls Inc (GIS) by 111.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc bought 6,900 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.51% . The institutional investor held 13,062 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $676,000, up from 6,162 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc who had been investing in General Mls Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.45B market cap company. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $54.46. About 1.55M shares traded. General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) has risen 15.66% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.66% the S&P500. Some Historical GIS News: 03/04/2018 – Moody’s: Proceeds From General Mills Offering Will Be Used to Fund Part of Pending Blue Buffalo Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – North America Energy Bar Market 2018-2023 with Nestle, Nature’s Bounty Co., Kellogg, Glaxosmithkline, General Mills & Clif Bar Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: General Mills learns to love sweet cereals again; 21/03/2018 – General Mills cuts profit forecast as freight, commodity costs weigh; 22/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS INC GIS.N : SOCGEN RAISES TO HOLD FROM SELL; 21/03/2018 – General Mills Sees Sharp Increases in Input Costs, Including Inflation in Freight and Commodities; 24/04/2018 – BLUE BUFFALO PET/GENERAL MILLS TO BECOME EFFECTIVE TODAY:NASDAQ; 24/04/2018 – General Mills: To Operate Blue Buffalo Under Newly Formed Pet Operating Segment; 21/03/2018 – Supply Chain Costs Weigh on General Mills’s Bottom Line — Earnings Review; 21/03/2018 – GENERAL MILLS – FISCAL 2018 CONSTANT-CURRENCY ADJ DILUTED EPS NOW EXPECTED TO RANGE BETWEEN FLAT & UP 1 PCT FROM BASE OF $3.08 EARNED IN FISCAL 2017

Investors sentiment increased to 1.39 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.62, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 54 investors sold GIS shares while 284 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 337 raised stakes. 404.12 million shares or 1.87% more from 396.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Richard Bernstein Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.14% of its portfolio in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 85,468 shares. Kentucky-based Argi Svcs Ltd Company has invested 0.22% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Verition Fund Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 4,664 shares. Keating Inv Counselors invested in 76,349 shares. Covington Mgmt has 0.05% invested in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) for 14,800 shares. Dearborn Prtn Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 5,484 shares. Cibc Mkts reported 484,245 shares. Pettyjohn Wood White, a Virginia-based fund reported 8,450 shares. Weiss Multi reported 59,792 shares. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa holds 0.03% or 74,345 shares. Compton Capital Mngmt Ri has invested 0.15% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS). Jfs Wealth Advisors Lc accumulated 1,484 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Sun Life Inc holds 0.35% or 30,817 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Co reported 74,481 shares stake. South Dakota-based South Dakota Invest Council has invested 0.2% in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS).

Dynamic Advisors Solutions Llc, which manages about $530.04M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Whsl Corp New (NASDAQ:COST) by 2,467 shares to 15,354 shares, valued at $3.72 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 1,212 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,927 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $0.14 EPS, down 22.22% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.18 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $5.49M for 22.93 P/E if the $0.14 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 180.00% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31,529 shares to 423,456 shares, valued at $12.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. American Incorporated reported 0% stake. 186,010 are held by White Pine Ltd Limited Liability Company. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can stated it has 6,827 shares. Martingale Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 90,911 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 85,540 shares. Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Company has 0.18% invested in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) for 2.22M shares. Federated Incorporated Pa invested in 0% or 68 shares. Trexquant Investment Limited Partnership, Connecticut-based fund reported 14,088 shares. Harvest Strategies Lc stated it has 2.25% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Rech stated it has 2.16 million shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag has 63,076 shares. 122,501 were reported by Bankshares Of New York Mellon. Swiss Retail Bank reported 0% of its portfolio in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). State Street Corporation accumulated 632,112 shares or 0% of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company holds 26,359 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 6 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $106,486 activity. The insider BRENNER RICHARD A bought 1,500 shares worth $17,171. Cates Susan E. bought $61,150 worth of stock. On Thursday, August 8 the insider Mills David J bought $11,500. Battle Emma S. also bought $580 worth of Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) on Thursday, August 8.

