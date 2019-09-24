Next Century Growth Investors Stake in Adobe (ADBE) Trimmed by $615,048; Sns Financial Group Stake In Apple (AAPL) Was Boosted

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Inc. (ADBE) by 28.37% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 2,092 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 5,281 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.56 million, down from 7,373 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $277.44. About 2.07M shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 27/03/2018 – Acxiom Launches Digital Transformation Services and New Adobe Experience Cloud Services to Power Omnichannel Personalization; 27/03/2018 – Infogroup Announces Data Integration with Adobe Audience Marketplace; 21/05/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS INC – DEAL FOR FOR $1.68 BLN; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 13/03/2018 – lnvoca Becomes Premier Level Partner In Adobe Exchange Partner Program; 27/03/2018 – ADOBE PREDICTS BOOST FROM LARGE GROWTH IN CREATIVE JOBS; 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL

Sns Financial Group Llc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 2522.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sns Financial Group Llc bought 63,055 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 65,555 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.98M, up from 2,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sns Financial Group Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $988.44B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $218.72. About 19.42 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 14/03/2018 – Hometown Source: Big Apple Bagel to honor local heroes; 04/04/2018 – Apple is reportedly working on a redesign of its iPhone. via @cnbctech; 30/04/2018 – Apple’s Earnings: iPhone Numbers Just Keep Coming Down — Barron’s Blog; 11/04/2018 – MEDIA-Apple cuts orders for HomePod amid poor sales- Bloomberg; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys Texture, a digital magazine subscription service; 17/05/2018 – Tax cut windfall seen lifting U.S. companies’ business investments; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 13/03/2018 – APPLE INC SAYS TO HOST 29TH ANNUAL WORLDWIDE DEVELOPERS CONFERENCE IN SAN JOSE FROM JUNE 4 THROUGH JUNE 8; 04/05/2018 – The Apple Watch has a secret weapon that helps it dominate the market; 26/04/2018 – FileWave extends robust support for Apple technologies in a multi-platform solution, with version 12.8

Sns Financial Group Llc, which manages about $341.17M and $530.95 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (Call) (GLD) by 3,300 shares to 3,300 shares, valued at $440,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 6,596 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 17,791 shares, and cut its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Mu Invs, a Japan-based fund reported 34,700 shares. Ellington Management Gp Ltd Com has 6,900 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Brighton Jones Limited Liability Corp invested 1.96% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Appleton Prns Ma has invested 3.61% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Guardian Life Of America reported 12,970 shares. Cwh Capital Management owns 8,072 shares. Qci Asset New York invested 3.42% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Ensemble Cap Limited Liability Co reported 0.25% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Davy Asset Ltd, Ireland-based fund reported 43,376 shares. First Savings Bank Sioux Falls holds 3,343 shares or 2.27% of its portfolio. Conestoga Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 2,780 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Co (Trc) holds 13,985 shares. The Oregon-based Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc has invested 0.6% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Matarin Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company owns 0.17% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 12,020 shares. Front Barnett Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 261,770 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited Liability Corp holds 1.87% or 419,463 shares. Cadence Savings Bank Na has invested 0.11% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Vigilant Cap Mgmt Lc holds 82 shares. Reilly Finance Advisors Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 506 shares. Smithfield Tru, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 2,246 shares. Tdam Usa Inc holds 7,860 shares. Lpl Fincl Lc holds 0.12% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) or 198,446 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Management accumulated 14,760 shares. 1,000 were reported by Grassi Investment Management. Archford Capital Strategies invested in 0.07% or 610 shares. Contravisory Investment Mgmt Inc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 13,384 shares. Geode Management has 0.46% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Moreover, Cim Limited has 0.25% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Sandhill Cap Prns invested in 3.76% or 100,682 shares. Parkside Commercial Bank Trust has invested 0.1% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE).