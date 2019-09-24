Next Century Growth Investors Raised By $2.40 Million Its Neogenomics (NEO) Position; Labarge (LB) Has 1.12 Sentiment

Labarge Inc (LB) investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.24, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 164 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 147 reduced and sold equity positions in Labarge Inc. The active investment managers in our database reported: 180.51 million shares, up from 179.06 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Labarge Inc in top ten equity positions increased from 3 to 5 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 41 Reduced: 106 Increased: 114 New Position: 50.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Neogenomics Inc (NEO) stake by 37.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 114,350 shares as Neogenomics Inc (NEO)’s stock rose 13.35%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 416,098 shares with $9.13 million value, up from 301,748 last quarter. Neogenomics Inc now has $2.14B valuation. The stock decreased 4.40% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $20.62. About 912,142 shares traded or 6.34% up from the average. NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) has risen 76.72% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.72% the S&P500. Some Historical NEO News: 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – APPOINTMENT OF GEORGE CARDOZA AS PRESIDENT OF PHARMA SERVICES DIVISION; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Adj EPS 4c; 16/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – NeoGenomics to Participate In Two Upcoming Investor Conferences; 20/04/2018 – DJ NeoGenomics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NEO); 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 8c-Loss 13c; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics 1Q Rev $63.4M; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Sees 2018 Adj EPS 15c-Adj EPS 20c; 20/03/2018 – NEOGENOMICS INC – VIRAG WILL SUCCEED GEORGE CARDOZA; 01/05/2018 – NeoGenomics Backs 2018 Rev $260M-$272M

L Brands, Inc. operates as a specialty retailer of womenÂ’s intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, and accessories. The company has market cap of $5.09 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: VictoriaÂ’s Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International. It has a 8.88 P/E ratio. The Company’s products include loungewear, bras, panties, swimwear, athletic attire, fragrances, shower gels and lotions, aromatherapy, soaps and sanitizers, home fragrances, handbags, jewelry, and personal care accessories.

Okumus Fund Management Ltd. holds 10.98% of its portfolio in L Brands, Inc. for 1.66 million shares. Makaira Partners Llc owns 2.66 million shares or 10.05% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Pacifica Capital Investments Llc has 4.12% invested in the company for 341,167 shares. The Florida-based Gyroscope Capital Management Group Llc has invested 3.12% in the stock. Kempen Capital Management N.V., a Netherlands-based fund reported 778,452 shares.

The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.43. About 3.27 million shares traded. L Brands, Inc. (LB) has declined 16.40% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.40% the S&P500. Some Historical LB News: 25/05/2018 – Victoria’s Secret Hosts Villa Victoria; 25/04/2018 – Hartford Value Opportunities Exits L Brands, Cuts Qualcomm; 12/04/2018 – L Brands Reports March 2018 Sales; 29/05/2018 – L Brands Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 31; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N MARCH SAME STORE SALES ROSE 4 PCT; 24/05/2018 – L BRANDS EXITING SWIMWEAR AT PINK BRAND THIS SPRING; 08/03/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FEBRUARY SALES $853.9 MLN VS $765.5 MLN; 23/05/2018 – L BRANDS INC LB.N FY SHR VIEW $3.01 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 12/04/2018 – L BRANDS INC – COMPARABLE SALES FOR NINE WEEKS ENDED APRIL 7, 2018, INCREASED 3 PERCENT; 23/05/2018 – L Brands 1Q EPS 17c

Analysts await L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $0.03 EPS, down 81.25% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.16 per share. LB’s profit will be $8.29M for 153.58 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.24 actual EPS reported by L Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -87.50% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “FINAL DEADLINE ALERT – L Brands, Inc. (LB) – Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Notifies Investors of Class Action and Deadline: September 23, 2019 – Yahoo Finance” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “L Brands: Scripting A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” published on September 19, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “L Brands: Run For The Hills – Seeking Alpha” on August 25, 2019. More interesting news about L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “L Brands Invites You to Listen to Webcast of Investor Update Meeting on Sept. 10, 2019 – GlobeNewswire” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of L Brands, Inc. – LB – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 19, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Lululemon Athletica Inc (NASDAQ:LULU) stake by 2,322 shares to 14,095 valued at $2.54 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) stake by 102,427 shares and now owns 321,029 shares. Goosehead Insurance Inc. was reduced too.