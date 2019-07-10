Next Century Growth Investors Position In Boeing Co (BA) Was Lifted; California State Teachers Retirement System Decreased Position in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by $2.10 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 11.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 987 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 9,940 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.79M, up from 8,953 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $198.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.56% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $353.09. About 4.27 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 18/05/2018 – Boeing’s Sci-Fi Foldable Wing Design for New 777s Gets Go Ahead; 25/04/2018 – BOEING – FULL YEAR CASH FLOW GUIDANCE IS INCREASED TO BETWEEN $15.0 AND $15.5 BLN, DRIVEN BY IMPROVED PERFORMANCE; 24/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Asia Insight: China will “defend its interests” as U.S. probes car and truck imports; 18/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST SAYS INSPECTIONS “ARE BEING PERFORMED OUT OF AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION AND ARE EXPECTED TO BE COMPLETED OVER THE NEXT 30 DAYS”; 13/03/2018 – Boeing studying options for further boost to 737 production; 16/05/2018 – Boeing 747s, Given Up for Dead, Find New Life in Air-Cargo Surge; 20/05/2018 – Cuba begins to bury its dead from airline disaster; 09/05/2018 – FOCUS-U.S. exit from Iran deal puts pressure on European planemakers; 12/04/2018 – BRAZIL PLANEMAKER EMBRAER SAYS IT HAS MAINTAINED TALKS WITH BOEING ABOUT PARTNERSHIP BUT STILL HASN’T REACHED AN ACCORD -FILING

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in Becton Dickinson And Co (BDX) by 1.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. California State Teachers Retirement System sold 8,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.01% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,460 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $110.00M, down from 448,882 at the end of the previous reported quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System who had been investing in Becton Dickinson And Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $67.90 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $251.72. About 777,900 shares traded. Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) has declined 0.78% since July 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.21% the S&P500. Some Historical BDX News: 19/03/2018 – becton dickinson and company | bd bactec peds plus/f culture vials soyb | K173873 | 03/16/2018 |; 17/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Becton, Dickinson and Company’s Senior Notes ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Stable; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON AND CO – BD IS NOT AWARE OF ANY OTHER INSTRUMENTATION THAT USES ASV TECHNOLOGY; 22/03/2018 – BD Has Been Cooperating With FDA, Launched an Internal Investigation; 22/03/2018 – BD: Became Aware of Concerns About Inaccurate Lead Test Results From Magellan Diagnostics LeadCare Testing Systems; 26/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Company- BD Vacutainer® Push Button Blood Collection Set 0.8 x 19 mm x 305 mm 21G x ® x 12 Catalog; 28/04/2018 – FDA: Becton Dickinson & Co.- BD MAX DNA MMK Lab Use, catalog no. 442828; 17/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Becton Dickinson & Co. Sr Unsec Nts ‘BBB’; 22/03/2018 – BECTON DICKINSON – IS UPDATING INSTRUCTIONS FOR USE OF BD VACUTAINER LAVENDER, PINK & TAN TOP TUBES & BD VACUTAINER LITHIUM HEPARIN GREEN TOP TUBES; 22/03/2018 – BD Updates Instructions for Use for Certain BD Vacutainer® Blood Collection Tubes

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.22, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold BDX shares while 354 reduced holdings. 101 funds opened positions while 349 raised stakes. 227.64 million shares or 0.62% more from 226.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Barnett And Co has invested 0.01% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). The Massachusetts-based East Coast Asset Management Lc has invested 0.75% in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moody Bancorp Division reported 7,839 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Ltd Liability holds 0% or 300 shares. Daiwa Sb Ltd holds 0.05% or 970 shares. Moreover, Oppenheimer & Co has 0.13% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 19,134 shares. Haverford Communications reported 1.59% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Moreover, Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mngmt Gru Ltd Liability has 0.1% invested in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) for 1,960 shares. Qs Limited Liability reported 10,662 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Savings Bank Of America De accumulated 0.11% or 2.81 million shares. Spectrum Mngmt Gru Incorporated Inc has invested 0.13% of its portfolio in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX). Select Equity Gp Limited Partnership invested in 101,061 shares or 0% of the stock. Livingston Asset Communications (Operating As Southport Capital Management) has 2,476 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Heritage Wealth Advsr, a Virginia-based fund reported 102 shares. Signaturefd Limited Com, a Georgia-based fund reported 1,701 shares.

California State Teachers Retirement System, which manages about $48.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sjw Group (NYSE:SJW) by 9,388 shares to 36,379 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Heico Corp (NYSE:HEI) by 57,111 shares in the quarter, for a total of 61,489 shares, and has risen its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

More notable recent Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Key events next week – healthcare – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On BlackRock, Inc. (BLK) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Would Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Be Valuable To Income Investors? – Yahoo Finance” on May 22, 2019. More interesting news about Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Becton, Dickinson and Company’s (NYSE:BDX) CEO Pay Compare Well With Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Consider Becton, Dickinson As Bard Deal Drives Value – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 14, 2019.

Analysts await Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $3.08 earnings per share, up 5.84% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.91 per share. BDX’s profit will be $830.78M for 20.43 P/E if the $3.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by Becton, Dickinson and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 18.92% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wix.Com Ltd (NASDAQ:WIX) by 11,138 shares to 89,766 shares, valued at $10.85M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA) by 232,245 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 905,425 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kistler stated it has 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Peregrine Asset Advisers owns 2,401 shares. Destination Wealth owns 7,515 shares. Blue Chip Prns Incorporated holds 0.55% or 6,141 shares. Gm Advisory Grp Inc holds 4,091 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca reported 7,787 shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 73 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fairfield Bush And Com invested in 855 shares. Lesa Sroufe reported 1,262 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. The Connecticut-based Aqr Capital Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Clearbridge Invests Ltd Liability Corp, a New York-based fund reported 180,124 shares. Earnest Prtnrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.38% or 104,881 shares in its portfolio. Bryn Mawr invested in 0.11% or 5,459 shares. Trustmark Bank Department reported 0.29% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Roundview Lc owns 0.65% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,175 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. Another trade for 19,500 shares valued at $7.83 million was sold by Smith Gregory D. LUTTIG J MICHAEL also sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Tuesday, February 12. McAllister Kevin G had sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03 million. Shares for $10.50 million were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN on Monday, February 4.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Paris Air Show – Day 3: Airbus bounces back – Seeking Alpha” on June 19, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Southwest Airlines Cancels More Flights as Boeing 737 MAX Woes Continue – The Motley Fool” published on June 30, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Stocks – Wall Street Drifts Higher Despite Trade Worries – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “FAA Official Sees Boeing’s 737 Max Flying By December – Benzinga” with publication date: June 12, 2019.