Next Century Growth Investors Lowered Stake in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) as Share Value Rose; Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) Cut by $328,440 as Share Value Rose

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Alaska Air Group (ALK) by 19.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc sold 5,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.08% . The institutional investor held 23,651 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.33 million, down from 29,516 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc who had been investing in Alaska Air Group for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.81B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $63.27. About 1.02 million shares traded. Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) has risen 1.57% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALK News: 03/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines Flight Attendants Ratify Merger Contract; 15/05/2018 – ALK REVISES 2017 ADJ. EPS TO $6.38 ON NEW ACCOUNTING STANDARDS; 09/05/2018 – SkyWest, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 per Share; 15/05/2018 – Alaska Air Presenting at Conference May 22; 04/05/2018 – Alaska Air Group Declares Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines introduces new rules for emotional support animals; 23/04/2018 – ALASKA AIR 1Q OPER REV. $1.83B, EST. $1.83B; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR REVISES 2017 TAX BENEFIT TO $237M FROM $280M; 15/05/2018 – ALASKA AIR GROUP INC – APRIL LOAD FACTOR DECREASED 2.3 POINTS TO 84.3 PERCENT; 09/04/2018 – Alaska Airlines narrowly edges out Delta to top airline quality study

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Q2 Holdings (QTWO) by 25.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 23,919 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.52% . The institutional investor held 68,139 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.72M, down from 92,058 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Q2 Holdings for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.62B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.56% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $76.83. About 315,080 shares traded. Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) has risen 35.83% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.83% the S&P500.

Tillar-Wenstrup Advisors Llc, which manages about $178.25 million and $173.99 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) by 27,829 shares to 87,665 shares, valued at $9.83 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ibonds Dec 2021 Corp by 40,041 shares in the quarter, for a total of 345,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares 1 (SHY).

Analysts await Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.35 EPS, up 23.04% or $0.44 from last year’s $1.91 per share. ALK’s profit will be $290.05M for 6.73 P/E if the $2.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.17 actual EPS reported by Alaska Air Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.29% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bone Inc by 152,460 shares to 367,383 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares in the quarter, for a total of 146,909 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).