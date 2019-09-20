Next Century Growth Investors Lifted Limoneira Co (LMNR) Stake; Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Boosted Its Amazon.Com (AMZN) Stake by $1.28 Million

Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 12.12% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc bought 675 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 6,243 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82 million, up from 5,568 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reynders Mcveigh Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $889.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $28.07 during the last trading session, reaching $1793.43. About 3.80 million shares traded or 17.10% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 17/05/2018 – YouTube to launch music streaming service next week; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 19/03/2018 – Amazon tracks repeat shoppers for line-free Seattle store – and there are many; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 18/04/2018 – FICO Solution for ldentifying Procurement Fraud, Waste and Abuse Now on Amazon Web Services (AWS); 21/04/2018 – DJ Amazoncom Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AMZN); 25/04/2018 – NYSE suspends trading in Amazon, Alphabet due to pricing issue; 19/03/2018 – Nick Turner: Amazon has considered buying some of the soon-to-be-vacant Toys “R” Us locations, sources say…; 16/04/2018 – Amazon Shelves Pharma Plan, Facebook CEO’s EU Meeting: TMT Wrap; 15/05/2018 – HIGHFIELDS EXITED AMZN, DWDP, NVDA, GS, KR IN 1Q: 13F

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 25.6% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 152,510 shares as the company's stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 748,175 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.92M, up from 595,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $324.43 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 84,013 shares traded or 34.98% up from the average. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500.

Since June 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $9,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.26 in 2019Q1.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Deere & Co (NYSE:DE) by 3,908 shares to 6,955 shares, valued at $1.15M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,281 shares, and cut its stake in Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1.