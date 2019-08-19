Next Century Growth Investors Increases Stake in Five9 (FIVN); Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose While Torray Has Raised by $5.50 Million Its Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Five9 Inc. (FIVN) by 8.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 10,016 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.80% . The institutional investor held 127,816 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.75M, up from 117,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Five9 Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.79% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $62.4. About 519,360 shares traded. Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) has risen 53.42% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.42% the S&P500. Some Historical FIVN News: 08/05/2018 – Five9 Named as One of the Highest-Rated Public Cloud Computing Companies to Work For; 08/03/2018 – Fuze Strengthens Cloud-Based Contact Center Offering through Expanded Partnerships with NICE inContact and Five9; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Reports First Quarter Revenue Growth of 25% to a Record $58.9 Million; 01/05/2018 – Five9 1Q Rev $58.9M; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Sees 2018 Loss/Shr 22c-Loss 17c; 08/03/2018 Five9 Joins Industry Leaders at Enterprise Connect 2018; 04/05/2018 – Five9, Inc. Announces Pricing of $225 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 01/05/2018 – Five9 Had Seen 2018 Adj EPS 20c-25c; 15/05/2018 – Five9 Spring Release 2018: Practical Al for the Contact Center and Portfolio Wide Enhancements; 10/04/2018 – Online Educational Assessment Organization Moves 550 Concurrent Contact Center Agents to the Cloud

Torray Llc increased its stake in Roper Technologies (ROP) by 34.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Torray Llc bought 16,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 62,686 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.44M, up from 46,561 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Torray Llc who had been investing in Roper Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.69% or $6.03 during the last trading session, reaching $363.44. About 252,979 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/03/2018 – DAT Unveils Upgrades to Popular Load Board at Mid-America Trucking Show; 03/05/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Roper Technologies, Inter Parfums, SunCoke Energy Partners, Aerie Pharmaceutical; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PE-backed PowerPlan In All-cash Deal Valued At $1.1 Billion — MarketWatch; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Close in 2Q, Subject to Regulatory Approva; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B

Torray Llc, which manages about $624.45 million and $947.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Accenture (NYSE:ACN) by 2,536 shares to 94,683 shares, valued at $16.67M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 2,146 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 74,362 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Class A.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. B And T Management Dba Alpha Management, Texas-based fund reported 4,487 shares. First Personal, North Carolina-based fund reported 522 shares. Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc stated it has 0.88% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Headinvest Ltd Liability Corp has 3,020 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Park Avenue Secs Lc reported 2,886 shares. State Teachers Retirement holds 0.13% or 151,878 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas owns 33,747 shares. Dupont Management has invested 0.16% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Hahn Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 0% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 59,445 shares. Daiwa Sb Invests Limited owns 0.14% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 2,120 shares. Tru Of Vermont, Vermont-based fund reported 456 shares. Telemus Capital Limited Com reported 9,985 shares stake. Parkside Bancorp & Tru accumulated 168 shares. Regions Corporation stated it has 13,263 shares. Mai Capital Mgmt accumulated 6,839 shares or 0.12% of the stock.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $163,483 activity.

