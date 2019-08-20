Next Century Growth Investors Increased Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake by $1.73 Million; As Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock Value Rose, Mycio Wealth Partners Increased Holding by $2.46 Million

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing (ADP) by 18.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc bought 15,451 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.74% . The institutional investor held 99,251 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.85M, up from 83,800 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners Llc who had been investing in Automatic Data Processing for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $73.32B market cap company. The stock increased 1.16% or $1.94 during the last trading session, reaching $168.96. About 840,956 shares traded. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) has risen 24.00% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.00% the S&P500. Some Historical ADP News: 02/05/2018 – ADP Report: At Current Pace, U.S. Unemployment ‘Will Soon Be in the Threes’; 30/05/2018 – On the data front, ADP payrolls data are due at 8:15 a.m. ET while a second reading of first-quarter GDP will come out at 8.30 a.m. ET; 14/03/2018 – U.S. ADP Feb. Regional Employment Report (Table); 08/03/2018 – NelsonHall Names ADP® a “Leader” in Benefits Administration Services for Commitment to Innovation in 2017; 18/04/2018 – Automatic Data Board Expands to 12 Directors; 02/05/2018 – Automatic Data Now Sees FY18 EPS Up 11%-12%; Had Seen Up 8%-9%; 13/04/2018 – ADP ADP.PA – PASSENGER TRAFFIC AT SANTIAGO DE CHILE AIRPORT, 45%-OWNED BY GROUPE ADP, INCREASED BY 11.5% IN MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – ADP SEES FY ADJ EPS +16% TO +17%; 07/03/2018 – lngo Money Provides Real-Time Mobile Check Funding Option to ADP® Paycards; 15/05/2018 – Sachem Adds ADP, Exits Comcast, Cuts Shire: 13F

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 146.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 9,075 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The institutional investor held 15,263 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.92M, up from 6,188 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $46.94 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.44% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $222.5. About 1.11 million shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 23/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORPORATION vs Boston Scientific Scimed, Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/23/2018; 01/05/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Enters Into Accelerated Share Repurchase Agreement; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.53, REV VIEW $3.85 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 01/05/2018 – Correction to Stock Symbol for Press Release: S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘

More notable recent Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Is Up 3.86% in One Week: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” on April 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Uncertainty hangs over ADP sale as Macron faces delicate decisions – Nasdaq” published on June 27, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “6 Reasons Why Automatic Data Processing (ADP) Stock is a Buy – Nasdaq” on March 01, 2019. More interesting news about Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “ADP (ADP) Upgraded to Buy: Here’s Why – Nasdaq” published on June 14, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “ADP’s Payroll Processing Revenues Could Touch $10 Billion This Fiscal Year – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 49 investors sold ADP shares while 424 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 321 raised stakes. 340.50 million shares or 5.38% less from 359.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cibc Bancorp Usa owns 0.13% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 5,798 shares. 130,397 were accumulated by Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Company. Gofen Glossberg Il invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Moreover, Tower Bridge has 0% invested in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) for 22,070 shares. 72,400 are owned by Andra Ap. 10,014 are held by Moors & Cabot Incorporated. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.27% of its portfolio in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP). Jcic Asset Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 0% or 38 shares. Brinker Cap holds 0.28% or 45,397 shares. Brown Cap Ltd Liability Co owns 5,822 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. First holds 34,447 shares. 77,470 are held by Suntrust Banks. 5,970 are owned by Amer Bankshares. First Merchants reported 39,373 shares. Mycio Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Llc reported 99,251 shares.

Mycio Wealth Partners Llc, which manages about $6.46 billion and $1.21B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (EFA) by 24,974 shares to 1.36M shares, valued at $87.92M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 5,002 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 364,758 shares, and cut its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB).