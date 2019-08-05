Next Century Growth Investors Holds Position in Limoneira Co (LMNR); Illinois Tool Wks (ITW) Holder Loudon Investment Management Upped Position by $2.43 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Limoneira Co (LMNR) by 4.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 27,945 shares as the company’s stock declined 12.97% . The institutional investor held 595,665 shares of the farming and seeds and milling company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.02 million, up from 567,720 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Limoneira Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $342.66M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $19.28. About 44,117 shares traded. Limoneira Company (NASDAQ:LMNR) has declined 23.21% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.21% the S&P500. Some Historical LMNR News: 08/03/2018 Limoneira Co 1Q EPS 58c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $0.65 TO $0.75; 10/04/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ANNOUNCED FORMATION OF GRUPO ARGENTINO, A COOPERATIVE ARRANGEMENT BETWEEN CO AND ARGENTINIAN CITRUS GROWERS AND PACKERS; 15/03/2018 – Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Mountain Province Diamonds, Limoneira, Arsanis, ExlService, Argo Group Internation; 10/04/2018 – Limoneira Announces Formation of Grupo Argentino; 28/03/2018 – Limoneira Declares Quarterly Dividend; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co 1Q Rev $31.6M; 08/03/2018 – Limoneira Co Raises 2018 View To EPS 65c-EPS 75c; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO – ON SCHEDULE WITH HARVEST AT LIMONEIRA AND EXPECT TO BEGIN GENERATING CASH FLOW AT BEGINNING OF FISCAL 2019; 08/03/2018 – LIMONEIRA CO LMNR.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.32 TO $1.42

Loudon Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Wks Inc (ITW) by 473.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loudon Investment Management Llc bought 86,633 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The institutional investor held 104,924 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.97M, up from 18,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loudon Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Wks Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $49.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $151.67. About 1.76 million shares traded or 31.78% up from the average. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2Q Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 07/05/2018 – Element Critical Addresses National Expansion Plans at ITW 2018; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 01/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on NeoGenomics, Illinois Tool Works, Carriage Services, Gorman-Rupp, Fiesta Restaurant; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Raises 2018 View To EPS $7.60-EPS $7.80; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL SEES 2Q EPS $7.60 TO $7.80, EST. $1.97; 24/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Inc expected to post earnings of $1.78 a share – Earnings Preview; 26/04/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL 1Q OPER REV. $3.74B, EST. $3.70B; 10/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/04/2018 – DJ Illinois Tool Works Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ITW)

