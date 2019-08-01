Next Century Growth Investors Holds Position in Calavo Growers (CVGW); As Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) Stock Rose, Magnetar Financial Has Lifted Its Stake

Magnetar Financial Llc increased its stake in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn (MDRX) by 246.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Magnetar Financial Llc bought 62,410 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.08% . The hedge fund held 87,713 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $837,000, up from 25,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Magnetar Financial Llc who had been investing in Allscripts Healthcare Solutn for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.28% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $10.3. About 2.36 million shares traded or 37.24% up from the average. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX) has declined 14.74% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical MDRX News: 15/05/2018 – BLUE HARBOUR REDUCED RDC, MDRX IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR ACQUISITION WILL BE $167.5 MLN; 21/03/2018 – GE asks for final healthcare IT bids; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – EXPECTS TO TIGHTLY INTEGRATE HEALTHGRID CAPABILITIES INTO ITS FOLLOWMYHEALTH PLATFORM; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC – PURCHASE PRICE FOR HEALTH GRID IS $60 MLN IN CASH PLUS UP TO AN AGGREGATE OF $50 MLN IN EARNOUT PAYMENTS; 03/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS HEALTHCARE SOLUTIONS INC MDRX.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $2.15 BLN TO $2.25 BLN; 21/05/2018 – ALLSCRIPTS CLOSES ACQUISITION OF HEALTHGRID; NO TERMS; 09/05/2018 – Allscripts at Citi Midwest Healthcare Access Day Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Hyland completes acquisition of OneContent from Allscripts; 03/05/2018 – Allscripts 1Q Rev $514M

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (CVGW) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 16,327 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.87% . The institutional investor held 146,909 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.32M, up from 130,582 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Calavo Growers Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $88.44. About 230,731 shares traded or 74.14% up from the average. Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) has declined 4.39% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.39% the S&P500. Some Historical CVGW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Calavo Growers Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CVGW); 15/05/2018 – Otter Creek Adds Potlatch, Exits MGIC, Cuts Calavo Growers: 13F; 14/03/2018 – Calavo Growers at Tour Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC – COMPANY REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR DOUBLE-DIGIT INCREASE IN CONSOLIDATED REVENUE AND EPS FOR FISCAL 2018; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers 1Q EPS 41c; 25/05/2018 – Calavo Investor Misstep; 07/03/2018 – CALAVO GROWERS INC CVGW.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.97, REV VIEW $1.28 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – Calavo Growers Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/03/2018 Calavo Growers Tour Scheduled By Stephens Inc. for Mar. 14; 07/03/2018 – Calavo Growers Backs FY18 Double-Digit Growth in Rev, EPS

Magnetar Financial Llc, which manages about $13.74 billion and $3.89 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (NYSE:STC) by 99,305 shares to 985,189 shares, valued at $42.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bsb Bancorp Inc Md (NASDAQ:BLMT) by 13,875 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 102,583 shares, and cut its stake in Parsley Energy Inc (NYSE:PE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.08, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 21 investors sold MDRX shares while 69 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 165.91 million shares or 2.66% less from 170.44 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Blackrock Incorporated reported 20.25 million shares stake. Invesco Ltd holds 330,816 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag stated it has 746,258 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Amalgamated Bancshares invested in 0.01% or 26,326 shares. Virtu Ltd Company holds 22,372 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 266,870 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Century owns 1.34 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Jane Street Gru Ltd Llc reported 14,303 shares. Magnetar Ltd holds 87,713 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Meeder Asset Incorporated has 0.07% invested in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 112,523 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential Finance has invested 0% in Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDRX). Creative Planning has 20,643 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ameritas Partners owns 64,943 shares. Bank Of America Corp De holds 912,822 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Viewray Inc. by 145,729 shares to 1.06M shares, valued at $7.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Mimecast Ltd by 16,904 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 125,941 shares, and cut its stake in Primo Water Corp (NASDAQ:PRMW).