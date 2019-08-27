Next Century Growth Investors Has Upped By $3.94 Million Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Holding; Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) Covered By 0 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 3 analysts covering Derwent London (LON:DLN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Derwent London has GBX 3779 highest and GBX 3000 lowest target. GBX 3256.25’s average target is 1.89% above currents GBX 3196 stock price. Derwent London had 33 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 18 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Add” rating by Numis Securities on Wednesday, May 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Goldman Sachs given on Tuesday, June 4. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, March 4 report. The company was downgraded on Tuesday, June 25 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by JP Morgan. See Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) latest ratings:

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Vocera Communications (VCRA) stake by 79.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 127,179 shares as Vocera Communications (VCRA)’s stock declined 20.28%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 287,360 shares with $9.09 million value, up from 160,181 last quarter. Vocera Communications now has $735.25M valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $23.61. About 269,701 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 29/03/2018 – SiriusDecisions Recognizes Cisco, Huron Consulting Group, Illumina, Imprivata and Vocera as Winners of the 2018 Return on; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 26/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N SEES FY 2018 GAAP SHR LOSS $0.40 TO $0.63; 13/03/2018 VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC VCRA.N : LEERINK CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 17/04/2018 – Vocera Board of Directors Elects Brent D. Lang as Chairman; 14/03/2018 – Santa Clara Valley Medical Center to Share Holistic Approach for Supporting Care Team Well-being; 01/05/2018 – Vocera Comms Conference Call Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients

Another recent and important Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) news was published by Finance.Yahoo.com which published an article titled: “Derwent London (LON:DLN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 24% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on May 20, 2019.

The stock increased 1.20% or GBX 38 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 3196. About 300,325 shares traded or 3.91% up from the average. Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) has 0.00% since August 27, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Derwent London plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the property investment, refurbishment, redevelopment, and operation of properties in central London. The company has market cap of 3.57 billion GBP. The firm rents its properties for office and residential purposes. It has a 16.23 P/E ratio. It qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) stake by 6,634 shares to 53,604 valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Rapid7 Inc stake by 40,220 shares and now owns 42,741 shares. Caredx (NASDAQ:CDNA) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4.

Among 2 analysts covering Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Vocera Communications has $37 highest and $35 lowest target. $36’s average target is 52.48% above currents $23.61 stock price. Vocera Communications had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Monday, March 11 the stock rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald with “Buy”.

