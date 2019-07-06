Next Century Growth Investors Has Trimmed Its Accelerate Diagnostics (AXDX) Position by $2.58 Million; Stock Price Declined; Lynch & Associates Has Upped Position in Kimberly (KMB)

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc (AXDX) by 34.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 122,866 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.03% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 228,663 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.81M, down from 351,529 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Accelerate Diagnostics Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.28 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.88% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $23.47. About 92,073 shares traded. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) has declined 4.00% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.43% the S&P500. Some Historical AXDX News: 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS REPORTS $150M CONV NOTES OFFERING; 22/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS – EXPECTS TO ENTER PRIVATELY NEGOTIATED PREPAID FORWARD WITH AFFILIATE OF ONE OF INITIAL PURCHASERS OF NOTES; 23/03/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS INC – SALE OF NOTES TO INITIAL PURCHASERS EXPECTED TO RESULT IN ABOUT $145.6 MLN IN NET PROCEEDS TO ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS; 22/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150M Convertible Notes Offering; 23/03/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. Announces Pricing of $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 30/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q CASH & CASH EQUIVALENTS $126.8M; 24/04/2018 – Accelerate Diagnostics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/03/2018 Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering; 09/05/2018 – ACCELERATE DIAGNOSTICS 1Q LOSS/SHR 37C, EST. LOSS/SHR 32C

Lynch & Associates increased its stake in Kimberly (KMB) by 16.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lynch & Associates bought 2,486 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.84% with the market. The institutional investor held 17,667 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.19 million, up from 15,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lynch & Associates who had been investing in Kimberly for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.12B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.93% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $137.06. About 833,441 shares traded. Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE:KMB) has risen 22.78% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.35% the S&P500. Some Historical KMB News: 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Net $93M; 14/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark to Expand Production at its North Carolina Nonwovens Plant; 19/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK MEXICO 1Q EBITDA MXN2.44B, EST. MXN2.38B; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK SEES FY EPS $3.67 TO $4.27; 11/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark: Kim Underhill, Pres of Kimberly-Clark Professional, Named Group Pres Kimberly-Clark N Amer; 21/05/2018 – Kimberly-Clark Names Giusy Buonfantino as Chief Marketing Officer; 23/04/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK 1Q ADJ EPS $1.71, EST. $1.68; 10/05/2018 – KIMBERLY-CLARK CORP – HAS DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.00 PER SHARE; 23/04/2018 – Kimberly-Clark 1Q Includes $82 Million Net Charge From Tax Bill

Analysts await Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) to report earnings on August, 5. They expect $-0.40 earnings per share, up 6.98% or $0.03 from last year’s $-0.43 per share. After $-0.40 actual earnings per share reported by Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Calavo Growers Inc (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 16,327 shares to 146,909 shares, valued at $12.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Realpage Inc (NASDAQ:RP) by 18,257 shares in the quarter, for a total of 107,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN).

More notable recent Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Why Hospitals Are Not Buying The T2 Biosystems Diagnostic System – $1.50 1-Year Price Target – Seeking Alpha” on March 05, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (AXDX) CEO Lawrence Mehren on Q2 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2018, Globenewswire.com published: “Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. Announces $150 Million Convertible Notes Offering – GlobeNewswire” on March 22, 2018. More interesting news about Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Accelerate Diagnostics to Review First Quarter 2018 Results on May 9th – GlobeNewswire” published on April 30, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy Tuesday Option Activity: AXDX, ISRG, SYF – Nasdaq” with publication date: January 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold AXDX shares while 24 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 25 raised stakes. 25.86 million shares or 0.25% more from 25.79 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Plante Moran Finance Advisors Limited Liability reported 4,000 shares. Axa has invested 0.04% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Citigroup Inc invested in 3,556 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset holds 0.02% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) or 531,052 shares. Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 10,755 shares or 0% of the stock. Morgan Stanley invested 0% of its portfolio in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). 93,945 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Grp. State Street stated it has 539,407 shares. 52,353 are held by Tiaa Cref Management Lc. Arrowmark Colorado Lc reported 1.11 million shares stake. Tarbox Family Office reported 0% stake. Citadel Ltd holds 0% or 14,487 shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement has 17,017 shares for 0% of their portfolio. The Georgia-based Synovus Corporation has invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX). Manufacturers Life Insurance Company The invested 0% in Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX).

Since February 8, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $704,703 activity.