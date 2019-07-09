Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Stake in Realpage (RP) by $1.10 Million; Coldstream Capital Management Has Decreased Its Position in Allete (ALE) as Valuation Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Allete Inc (ALE) by 75.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 11,774 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.38% with the market. The hedge fund held 3,828 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $315,000, down from 15,602 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Allete Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.38% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $85.98. About 76,599 shares traded. ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) has risen 7.00% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical ALE News: 07/05/2018 – ALLETE Honored for Advancing Women in Leadership Roles; 09/03/2018 Dir Jimmerson Gifts 440 Of Allete Inc; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE Clean Energy to Build Montana Wind Energy Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy under Power Sale; 15/03/2018 – Allete Unit’s Facility to Supply Electricity to NorthWestern Energy Under a Signed Power Sale Agreement; 02/05/2018 – Allete 1Q Net $51M; 10/04/2018 – ALLETE INC ALE.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $66 FROM $64; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – ENERGY FROM SOUTH PEAK WILL BE DELIVERED TO NORTHWESTERN ENERGY CUSTOMERS THROUGH A 15-YEAR POWER SALE AGREEMENT; 11/05/2018 – U.S. Water’s Cambridge and Plymouth Facilities Win Minnesota Governor’s Safety Award; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY TO BUILD MONTANA WIND ENERGY FACILITY; 15/03/2018 – ALLETE CLEAN ENERGY – PROJECT WILL EXPAND WIND PORTFOLIO TO MORE THAN 700 MEGAWATTS ACROSS SIX STATES

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 18,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54M, up from 89,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.92 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.51% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $62.56. About 260,995 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 20/04/2018 – DJ RealPage Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RP); 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q Rev $201.3M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE -ERNEST MULLER & TOM KIERNAN, CHAIRMAN AND CEO OF CLICKPAY, RESPECTIVELY, WILL REMAIN WITH BUSINESS IN ADDITION TO ABOUT 100 EMPLOYEES; 29/03/2018 RealPage® Reports Cooling in the U.S. Apartment Market Performance During the First Quarter’s Slow Leasing Period; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE INC – DEAL FOR $218.5 MLN; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 10/05/2018 – Seattle-Based Property Manager Blanton Turner to Switch Entire Portfolio to RealPage Software; 20/04/2018 – RealPage To Acquire ClickPay; 03/05/2018 – RealPage Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.46-Adj EPS $1.51

More notable recent ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “ALLETE Clean Energy Partners with Tecsis to Produce Blades – Business Wire” on April 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Entegris Inc (ENTG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Allete’s Clean Energy Operations Make It A Rare Utility Growth Story – Seeking Alpha” on August 28, 2018. More interesting news about ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ALLETE to Announce First Quarter Financial Results on May 2 – Business Wire” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “ALLETE, Inc. (ALE) CEO Alan Hodnik on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Idex Corp (NYSE:IEX) by 6,474 shares to 8,408 shares, valued at $1.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,620 shares in the quarter, for a total of 216,919 shares, and has risen its stake in Spdr Series Trust (RSCO).

Analysts await ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.74 EPS, up 21.31% or $0.13 from last year’s $0.61 per share. ALE’s profit will be $38.20 million for 29.05 P/E if the $0.74 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by ALLETE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -37.29% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold ALE shares while 70 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 35.50 million shares or 2.83% less from 36.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Neuberger Berman Grp Incorporated Lc, a New York-based fund reported 12,078 shares. Dubuque Bancshares & Tru Co has 0.01% invested in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Mesirow Fin reported 179,552 shares stake. Polaris Ltd Liability Corporation reported 634,249 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt Inc owns 14,019 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Tower Research Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) stated it has 765 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Tiaa Cref Investment Mgmt Lc reported 195,862 shares stake. Renaissance Techs Limited Com has invested 0.08% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Sei invested in 0.05% or 172,372 shares. Qs Investors invested in 0.01% or 6,384 shares. Bluemountain Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability Com accumulated 0.02% or 18,885 shares. Cwm Limited Com stated it has 0% in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Moreover, Congress Asset Communications Ma has 0.03% invested in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). D E Shaw & Com stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE). Camarda Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0% of its portfolio in ALLETE, Inc. (NYSE:ALE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, First Manhattan has 0% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). D E Shaw Communication Inc holds 25,042 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase & reported 0% stake. Pathstone Family Office Limited Liability Co has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Dorsey & Whitney invested in 0.04% or 4,622 shares. Manchester Lc accumulated 1,107 shares. Goldman Sachs Group holds 250,248 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Com reported 8,399 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Cwm Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). The Ohio-based Strs Ohio has invested 0% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Twin Tree LP holds 0.03% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 86,134 shares. Principal Financial Group Inc reported 0.17% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Voya Management Ltd reported 0.01% stake. Stockbridge Prtnrs Limited owns 3.70M shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Tactile Systems Technology by 46,436 shares to 333,061 shares, valued at $17.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Essent Group Ltd (NYSE:ESNT) by 27,947 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 225,273 shares, and cut its stake in Tabula Rasa Healthcare Inc.