Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Its Position in Boingo Wireless (WIFI) as Stock Declined; Intel (INTC) Share Value Declined While Aull & Monroe Investment Management Decreased Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) by 11.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 49,893 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.10% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 469,554 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.93M, up from 419,661 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Boingo Wireless Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $689.25 million market cap company. The stock increased 2.69% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $15.67. About 588,825 shares traded. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – CLOVERDALE’S GATTMAN SEES 60% DOWNSIDE FOR BOINGO WIRELESS; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless 1Q Rev $58.2M; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $227 MLN TO $234 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2018 Rev $227M-$234M

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Intel Corp (INTC) by 7.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp sold 7,400 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.61% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 94,152 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.06 million, down from 101,552 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Intel Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $230.97 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $51.59. About 36.40 million shares traded or 53.73% up from the average. Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC) has declined 16.90% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.33% the S&P500. Some Historical INTC News: 27/04/2018 – Politically charged House Intel Committee releases final report on Russia election meddling; 05/04/2018 – Cassidy lowered his rating on Intel to hold from buy; 25/05/2018 – U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission Investigating Age-Discrimination Claims Against Intel; 27/03/2018 – INTEL: FEMALE REPRESENTATION AT THE COMPANY STANDS AT 26.5%; 13/03/2018 – Trump eyes tariffs on up to $60 bln Chinese goods; tech, telecoms, apparel targeted; 12/03/2018 – Intel-Sponsored Study: Smart Cities Technologies Give Back 125 Hours to Citizens Every Year; 07/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Receives Intel’s Preferred Quality Supplier Award; 14/05/2018 – Fortress UAV Will Host Drone Day Event with DJI, CyPhy Works, Intel and Yuneec; 26/03/2018 – ERDOGAN: INTEL CHIEF TO TALK WITH VISITING IRAQI OFFICIAL TODAY; 21/05/2018 – MICRON & INTEL EXTEND THEIR LEADERSHIP IN 3D NAND FLASH MEMORY

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1 in 2018Q4.

Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp, which manages about $265.33 million and $186.64 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,210 shares to 11,410 shares, valued at $1.80M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starr Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA) by 25,091 shares to 206,623 shares, valued at $7.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vapotherm Inc by 109,624 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 226,423 shares, and cut its stake in Chart Industries Inc..

