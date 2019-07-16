Next Century Growth Investors Has Raised Boingo Wireless (WIFI) Holding; Last Week Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (PCRX) Analysts

Among 6 analysts covering Pacira Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PCRX), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Pacira Pharmaceuticals had 12 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wedbush maintained it with “Buy” rating and $85 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. H.C. Wainwright maintained Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) rating on Friday, March 1. H.C. Wainwright has “Buy” rating and $60 target. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Canaccord Genuity. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Mizuho. The stock of Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has “Sell” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Mizuho. The rating was downgraded by Mizuho on Friday, February 1 to “Underperform”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by Wedbush. See Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) latest ratings:

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI) stake by 11.89% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 49,893 shares as Boingo Wireless Inc (WIFI)’s stock declined 10.10%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 469,554 shares with $10.93 million value, up from 419,661 last quarter. Boingo Wireless Inc now has $797.89 million valuation. The stock increased 3.95% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $18.14. About 615,641 shares traded or 14.50% up from the average. Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has risen 6.70% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.27% the S&P500. Some Historical WIFI News: 03/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 10c-Loss 17c; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O SEES FY 2018 SHR LOSS $0.36 TO $0.48; 29/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 DJ Boingo Wireless Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WIFI); 16/05/2018 – Boingo Wireless Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – BOINGO WIRELESS INC WIFI.O – REITERATING GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR ENDING DECEMBER 31, 2018

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.64, from 1.8 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 26 investors sold WIFI shares while 38 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 57.16 million shares or 44.82% more from 39.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mackay Shields Limited Co has 14.89M shares. 18,135 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement Sys. Kames Capital Public Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Ameritas Ptnrs Inc holds 3,250 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited Liability Company holds 190,006 shares or 0% of its portfolio. The Quebec – Canada-based Pembroke Management has invested 2.47% in Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI). Falcon Point Capital Llc invested in 2.18% or 171,953 shares. Natl Bank Of America Corp De holds 54,020 shares. Ftb Advsr Inc holds 0% or 131 shares in its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase And invested in 0% or 13,036 shares. Glenmede Na reported 5,560 shares stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% or 8,775 shares. Granite Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Com invested in 674,766 shares or 0.89% of the stock. Victory Cap Management, a Ohio-based fund reported 1.96 million shares. Pdts Ltd Liability Company invested in 0.07% or 51,411 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased New Relic Inc stake by 5,423 shares to 41,729 valued at $4.12 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) stake by 12,352 shares and now owns 79,461 shares. Nmi Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH) was reduced too.

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $2.20 million activity. Shares for $237,750 were sold by Hovenier Peter on Wednesday, February 6. 30,000 shares were sold by Hagan David, worth $736,350.

Among 3 analysts covering Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Boingo Wireless Inc had 4 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of WIFI in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Craig Hallum. The stock of Boingo Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:WIFI) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Credit Suisse.

The stock increased 0.72% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $41.15. About 163,790 shares traded. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) has risen 31.03% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.60% the S&P500. Some Historical PCRX News: 14/05/2018 – Pacira Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – Jennison Associates Buys New 1.3% Position in Pacira; 06/04/2018 – $PCRX Here is the full Pacira Pharma Exparel label; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA PHARMACEUTICALS INC SAYS REITERATED ITS FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA: FDA OKS EXPAREL AS NERVE BLOCK TO PRODUCE REG ANALGESIA; 03/05/2018 – PACIRA 1Q ADJ EPS 2C, EST. 2C; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA REPORTS FDA APPROVAL OF SNDA FOR EXPAREL® AS A NERVE; 06/04/2018 – FDA WEBSITE NO LONGER HAS PACIRA EXPAREL UPDATE DATED TODAY; 06/04/2018 – PACIRA PARES GAIN AFTER FDA REMOVES EXPAREL UPDATE FROM WEBSITE; 08/05/2018 – Pacira at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow

Pacira Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, makes, and commercializes proprietary pharmaceutical products primarily for use in hospitals and ambulatory surgery centers in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.70 billion. It develops pharmaceutical products based on its proprietary DepoFoam drug delivery technology. It has a 227.38 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s lead product includes, EXPAREL, a liposome injection of bupivacaine, an amide-type local anesthetic indicated for infiltration into the surgical site to produce postsurgical analgesia.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.20, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Pacira BioSciences, Inc. shares while 48 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 69 raised stakes. 58.08 million shares or 47.68% more from 39.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Prudential Inc holds 0% or 70,509 shares. Goldman Sachs Group reported 583,957 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 0.11% or 633,582 shares. Healthcor Management Limited Partnership reported 706,379 shares. Metropolitan Life Com Ny, New York-based fund reported 16,467 shares. Prelude Capital Management Ltd Company holds 0% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) or 206 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Company reported 3,044 shares. 8,873 are owned by First Quadrant L P Ca. Wellington Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Smith Asset Mgmt Gru L P holds 0.01% or 9,650 shares in its portfolio. Bluemountain Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 0.01% in Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX). Engineers Gate Manager Limited Partnership holds 0.2% or 87,129 shares in its portfolio. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement holds 0% or 26,844 shares in its portfolio. Chicago Equity Ltd Company holds 0.1% or 69,540 shares in its portfolio. Hillsdale Invest invested in 14,800 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

Since March 6, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $66,244 activity. 1,700 shares valued at $66,244 were bought by Kronenfeld Mark A. on Wednesday, March 6.