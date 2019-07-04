Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Primo Water (PRMW) Stake By $1.03 Million; Coeur Mining, Inc. (CDE) Covered By 2 Bulls

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Primo Water Corp (PRMW) stake by 13.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 68,547 shares as Primo Water Corp (PRMW)’s stock declined 15.37%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 437,338 shares with $6.76 million value, down from 505,885 last quarter. Primo Water Corp now has $497.89 million valuation. It closed at $12.75 lastly. It is down 14.22% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PRMW News: 15/03/2018 – SD STANDARD DRILLING PLC SDSD.OL – TRANSACTION OF PURCHASING TWO VESSELS WILL BE COMPLETED ULTIMO MARCH OR PRIMO APRIL 2018; 14/05/2018 – PRIMO WATER TO OFFER AND SELL ABOUT $65M OF SHRS; 29/03/2018 – Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 05/04/2018 – Primo TV Premieres Its First Original Scripted Series Five @ 305; 29/03/2018 – Consum Prod Sfty: Primo Recalls Beverage Dispensers Due to Burn Hazard; 06/03/2018 – Primo Water Sees 2018 Sales $298M-$302M; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Dev; 04/05/2018 – Legion Partners Asset Management, LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Primo Water; 12/03/2018 – AMEC Introduces the Primo Nanova® System – Company’s First ICP Etch Product for Chipmakers’ most Advanced Memory and Logic Device Designs; 02/05/2018 – Primo Water Forms Golden Cross: Technicals

Among 3 analysts covering Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Coeur Mining had 8 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the shares of CDE in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, February 22 by Noble Financial. The company was downgraded on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. See Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold PRMW shares while 29 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 35 raised stakes. 27.84 million shares or 8.62% more from 25.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alliancebernstein Lp invested in 0% or 22,600 shares. California Public Employees Retirement holds 85,540 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Vanguard Grp Inc reported 1.76 million shares. Invesco Ltd has 38,964 shares. Federated Investors Pa invested in 0% or 68 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & Company reported 57,496 shares. Financial Bank Of Montreal Can owns 11 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Int Inc owns 21,373 shares. 552,499 are held by Driehaus Mngmt Ltd Liability Company. Manatuck Hill Limited Liability Com holds 394,142 shares or 2.89% of its portfolio. Rmb Cap Management Ltd reported 0% stake. Credit Suisse Ag accumulated 19,677 shares or 0% of the stock. Tower Research Limited Liability (Trc) has invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). Us Natl Bank De invested 0% in Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW). 1.17 million are owned by Renaissance Lc.

Analysts await Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PRMW’s profit will be $2.34 million for 53.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual earnings per share reported by Primo Water Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -400.00% EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) stake by 5,358 shares to 44,301 valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1. It also upped Inspire Medical Systems Inc stake by 9,975 shares and now owns 199,526 shares. Vocera Communications (NYSE:VCRA) was raised too.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $27,011 activity. Cauthen Michael sold 1,859 shares worth $27,011.

Among 5 analysts covering Primo Water (NASDAQ:PRMW), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Primo Water had 7 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by FBR Capital with “Buy” on Wednesday, March 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Imperial Capital. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Northland Capital. Barrington maintained Primo Water Corporation (NASDAQ:PRMW) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Barrington has “Buy” rating and $18 target.

The stock increased 0.24% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $4.25. About 2.90M shares traded. Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) has declined 61.20% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 65.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CDE News: 25/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – QTRLY SHR $0.00; 25/05/2018 – COEUR RATINGS AFFIRMED BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 Coeur Announces Commencement of Production at Silvertip; 25/04/2018 – Coeur Files Technical Report for Kensington Mine; 08/03/2018 – COEUR SEES SILVERTIP PRODUCTION UP TO 750TPD VS 250TPD IN APRIL; 25/05/2018 – MOODY’S CHANGES COEUR’S OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; ALL OTHER RATINGS; 04/04/2018 – Federal Register: Notice of Public Meeting, Coeur d’Alene District Resource Advisory Council, Idaho; 09/04/2018 – COEUR MINING INC – FULL-YEAR PRODUCTION GUIDANCE OF 36.0 – 39.4 MLN SILVER EQUIVALENT OUNCES REMAINS UNCHANGED; 13/03/2018 – FBI: FBI Honors Founder of the Coeur d’Alene Tribe’s STOP Violence Program; 17/04/2018 – Dept Insur (ID): April 17 Medicare workshop offered in Coeur d’Alene

Coeur Mining, Inc. owns, operates, explores for, and develops silver and gold properties. The company has market cap of $942.34 million. The firm holds interests in the Palmarejo silver and gold mine located in Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; and the Wharf gold mine in South Dakota. It currently has negative earnings. It also owns interests in the San BartolomÃ© silver mine in Bolivia; the Endeavor zinc, lead, and silver mine located in Australia; the La Preciosa silver-gold exploration project in the State of Durango, Mexico; and the Joaquin silver-gold exploration project located in the Santa Cruz province of southern Argentina.

Since May 21, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $120,180 activity. $5,245 worth of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) was bought by Sandoval Brian E on Thursday, May 23. Whelan Thomas S bought $71,000 worth of stock. 15,000 shares were bought by THOMPSON J KENNETH, worth $43,935 on Tuesday, May 21.