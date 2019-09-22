Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Stake in Paylocity (PCTY) as Stock Value Rose; As Extended Stay Amer (STAY) Shares Declined, Forward Management Lifted Stake

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Paylocity Corp (PCTY) by 9.61% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 4,759 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.41% . The institutional investor held 44,778 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.20M, down from 49,537 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Paylocity Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.25B market cap company. The stock increased 1.86% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $98.83. About 739,650 shares traded or 70.78% up from the average. Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) has risen 76.47% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.47% the S&P500. Some Historical PCTY News: 04/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $65 FROM $55; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding Sees 4Q Rev $92.6M-$93.6M; 30/04/2018 – Paylocity to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences; 01/05/2018 – Paylocity Presenting at Conference May 8; 08/03/2018 Paylocity Announces Acquisition Of Third-Party Benefits Administrator BeneFLEX; 23/05/2018 – Paylocity Recognized as Rapidly Growing Company and Best Place to Work; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING 3Q EPS 27C; 03/05/2018 – Paylocity Holding 3Q Rev $113.4M; 15/05/2018 – Zevenbergen Capital Investments Buys 1.1% Position in Paylocity; 03/05/2018 – PAYLOCITY HOLDING CORP PCTY.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $373.5 MLN TO $374.5 MLN

Forward Management Llc increased its stake in Extended Stay Amer Inc (STAY) by 44.92% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Forward Management Llc bought 175,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.37% . The institutional investor held 564,650 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $9.54M, up from 389,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Forward Management Llc who had been investing in Extended Stay Amer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.72B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.83% or $0.27 during the last trading session, reaching $14.45. About 2.14M shares traded or 2.29% up from the average. Extended Stay America, Inc. (NYSE:STAY) has declined 21.02% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.02% the S&P500. Some Historical STAY News: 16/05/2018 – Extended Stay Amer Appoints Christopher N. Dekle as General Counsel and Corporate Secretary; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Raises Distribution to 22c Vs. 21c; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q COMP HOTEL REVPAR +3.7%; 23/04/2018 – Extended Stay America Hotels Launches MyESA Associate Engagement App; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY AMERICA 1Q DISTRIBUTION 22C/SHR, WAS 21C,EST. 23C; 26/04/2018 – EXTENDED STAY 1Q ADJ EPS 19C, EST. 17C; 26/04/2018 – Extended Stay America 1Q EPS 8c

Forward Management Llc, which manages about $5.17B and $565.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rlj Lodging Tr by 14,000 shares to 600,110 shares, valued at $15.71M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Braemar Hotels & Resorts Inc by 38,144 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 778,838 shares, and cut its stake in Jernigan Cap Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 33 investors sold STAY shares while 71 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 174.74 million shares or 0.94% more from 173.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. The Tennessee-based Barnett And has invested 0.41% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Meeder Asset Mngmt Inc reported 0.01% stake. Renaissance Technology Llc holds 1.01 million shares. Southernsun Asset invested in 5.48% or 4.21M shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can invested in 18,742 shares. Weiss Multi reported 0.42% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). 3.36M were accumulated by Geode Cap Mngmt. Guggenheim Cap Llc has invested 0.01% in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). First Advsrs LP holds 243,528 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank invested in 355,778 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Tower Research Capital Ltd Liability Corp (Trc) has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Extended Stay America, Inc. (NASDAQ:STAY). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda reported 84,441 shares stake. Whittier Trust Communications invested in 0% or 33 shares. Susquehanna Llp has 79,721 shares. 2,447 were accumulated by Walleye Trading Llc.

Since August 12, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $293,938 activity. Shares for $146,294 were bought by Halkyard Jonathan S.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vericel Corp by 33,607 shares to 951,237 shares, valued at $17.97 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tactile Systems by 70,442 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,503 shares, and has risen its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VRTX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.88 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 18 investors sold PCTY shares while 56 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 31.00 million shares or 2.54% more from 30.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Product Prns Limited Liability holds 0.34% or 61,922 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj Tru And Bk accumulated 13,163 shares. Motley Fool Asset Llc holds 1.85% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) for 177,125 shares. Jane Street Gru Ltd Com stated it has 44,159 shares. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt And Equity Rech accumulated 9,880 shares. The New York-based Goldman Sachs Grp Inc Incorporated has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). 43,758 are held by California Public Employees Retirement Systems. Piedmont holds 0.01% or 2,435 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership owns 70,657 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested 0% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Cobblestone Advisors Ltd Ny invested in 4,035 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Illinois-based First Advsrs LP has invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Ellington Mgmt Grp Ltd Llc holds 2,800 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested 0.01% in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY). Gsa Cap Prns Limited Liability Partnership reported 0.16% of its portfolio in Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY).

Analysts await Paylocity Holding Corporation (NASDAQ:PCTY) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, up 100.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.06 per share. PCTY’s profit will be $6.37M for 205.90 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.20 actual earnings per share reported by Paylocity Holding Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.