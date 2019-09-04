Next Century Growth Investors Has Lowered Its Position in Chegg (CHGG) as Market Valuation Rose; Bluemar Capital Management Decreased Stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) as Share Value Declined

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Chegg Inc (CHGG) by 23.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 107,875 shares as the company’s stock rose 29.30% . The institutional investor held 345,950 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.19 million, down from 453,825 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Chegg Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.57 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.63% or $1.44 during the last trading session, reaching $38.2. About 1.31 million shares traded. Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) has risen 76.36% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 76.36% the S&P500. Some Historical CHGG News: 27/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CRAIG-HALLUM RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $24 FROM $21; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC CHGG.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $300 MLN TO $305 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Chegg 1Q Rev $76.9M; 26/04/2018 – Chegg Sees 2018 Rev $300M-$305M; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG INC – QTRLY NET LOSS PER SHARE, $0.02; 26/04/2018 – CHEGG 1Q REV. $76.9M, EST. $74.2M; 13/03/2018 CHEGG INC CHGG.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $22.7 FROM $20.5

Bluemar Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 6.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc sold 8,504 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 120,329 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.46M, down from 128,833 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.16% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $39.79. About 2.35M shares traded or 1.37% up from the average. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 10/05/2018 – Zions Banc Presenting at Barclays Conference May 15; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: Tax Reform Reduced Tax Rate to 23% Vs. Mid-To-Low 30% Range; 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Zions Bancorporation To ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP – TANGIBLE BOOK VALUE PER COMMON SHARE INCREASED TO $30.76 AT MARCH 31, 2018; 24/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $62 FROM $60; 29/03/2018 – First Foundation Bank Expands Banking Team, Adds New Branch Managers and Relationship Banker; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANC 1Q EPS $1.09; 23/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME WAS $542 MILLION, UP 11 PCT; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58; 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp: 1Q Net Loans Charged-Off During Qtr 0.05%

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00 million and $287.28 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Hldgs Inc by 17,309 shares to 78,055 shares, valued at $8.11 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Total Sys Svcs Inc (NYSE:TSS) by 7,462 shares in the quarter, for a total of 74,965 shares, and has risen its stake in First Hawaiian Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 618,949 are owned by Endeavour Advsrs. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Fjarde Ap accumulated 0.03% or 49,369 shares. Northpointe Capital Limited Liability Com accumulated 83,793 shares. Federated Inc Pa holds 0.01% or 101,859 shares in its portfolio. Calamos Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 129,406 shares. Deutsche Bankshares Ag owns 552,913 shares. Advisory Alpha, a Michigan-based fund reported 168 shares. 27,477 are owned by Commonwealth Natl Bank Of. 120,329 were reported by Bluemar Mngmt Lc. Regions Fincl Corporation owns 17,681 shares. 337,841 are held by Rhumbline Advisers. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas reported 171,038 shares stake. Carroll Financial Associates Inc has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Quantitative Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 32,800 shares.

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $187.87M for 9.13 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Analysts await Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $-0.05 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $-0.05 per share. After $0.10 actual EPS reported by Chegg, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Bone Inc by 152,460 shares to 367,383 shares, valued at $6.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31,529 shares in the quarter, for a total of 423,456 shares, and has risen its stake in Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.31 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 18 investors sold CHGG shares while 76 reduced holdings. 58 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 139.63 million shares or 25.02% more from 111.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sheets Smith Wealth Mgmt accumulated 0.08% or 10,227 shares. Tenor Mngmt Company Limited Partnership owns 32,600 shares or 0.07% of their US portfolio. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Columbus Circle Investors owns 853,278 shares. Eam Limited Liability Corp holds 44,937 shares. Moreover, Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio has 0.03% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG). Wells Fargo And Mn owns 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 757,153 shares. Moreover, California State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 166,056 shares. 323,000 are owned by Selkirk Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation. Cortina Asset Management Lc holds 0.4% in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) or 165,934 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 25,278 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Bankshares Of America De has 0.01% invested in Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG) for 869,703 shares. De Burlo Group holds 123,900 shares or 0.95% of its portfolio. Jane Street Group Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 241,116 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Royal State Bank Of Canada holds 8,044 shares.

