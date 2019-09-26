Next Century Growth Investors Has Increased Essent Group LTD (ESNT) Stake by $1.69 Million; Tanaka Capital Management Has Upped Amyris (AMRS) Stake by $591,198 as Market Value Declined

Tanaka Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Amyris (AMRS) by 21.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tanaka Capital Management Inc bought 197,066 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.70% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.44M, up from 913,873 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tanaka Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Amyris for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $493.65M market cap company. The stock increased 5.27% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $4.79. About 670,771 shares traded. Amyris, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMRS) has declined 53.46% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.46% the S&P500. Some Historical AMRS News: 15/03/2018 – Amyris Sees FY18 Rev $185M-$195M; 22/05/2018 – Amyris Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 04/04/2018 – Amyris at HC Wainwright Global Biotechnology Conference Apr 9; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 18/05/2018 – AMYRIS, CHEVRON TO DEVELOP, MKT RENEWABLE BASE OIL TECHNOLOGIES; 10/05/2018 – Amyris to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Sustainable Lubricants Joint Venture Company, Novvi, and Chevron Enter Agreement To Develop and Bring To Market New Rene; 16/05/2018 – AMYRIS INC FILES FOR NON-TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – Amyris Joint Venture Novvi and Chevron to Develop and Bring to Market New Renewable Base Oil Technologies; 23/05/2018 – TEMASEK HOLDINGS (PRIVATE) LIMITED – HAD PREVIOSULY REPORTED 13.1 PCT STAKE IN AMYRIS INC AS OF SEPTEMBER 5, 2017 – SEC FILING

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 16.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 262,068 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.31M, up from 225,273 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.86 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.42 during the last trading session, reaching $49.41. About 498,862 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500. Some Historical ESNT News: 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes Offering; 04/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $167.5 MLN VS $127.6 MLN; 23/03/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Closing of $424.4 Million Reinsurance Transaction and Related Mortgage Insurance-Linked Notes; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP -TERMS OF AMENDMENT PROVIDE FOR ISSUANCE OF $100 MLN OF NEW TERM LOANS IN ADDITION TO $125 MLN ALREADY OUTSTANDING PRIOR TO AMENDMENT; 23/03/2018 – Essent Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 24/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. CEO to Participate in the KBW Mortgage Finance & Asset Management Conference; 07/05/2018 – ESSENT GROUP – ON MAY 2, CO, BORROWERS ENTERED INCREMENTAL AMENDMENT NO.1 TO CERTAIN AMENDED CREDIT AGREEMENT DATED AS OF MAY 17, 2017 – SEC FILING; 23/03/2018 – ESSENT GROUP REPORTS CLOSING OF $424.4M REINSURANCE TRANSACTION; 04/05/2018 – Essent Group 1Q EPS $1.13; 30/05/2018 – Essent Group Ltd. Announces Jane P. Chwick & Angela Heise Have Joined Board of Directors

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 34,214 shares to 578,039 shares, valued at $27.63M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Angi Homeservices Inc by 292,453 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,472 shares, and cut its stake in Staar Surgical Company (NASDAQ:STAA).