Next Century Growth Investors Has Increased By $1.73 Million Its Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Stake; Pinnacle Holdings Has Boosted Alaska Communications System (ALSK) Position By $1.29 Million

Pinnacle Holdings Llc increased Alaska Communications System (ALSK) stake by 0.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Pinnacle Holdings Llc acquired 670 shares as Alaska Communications System (ALSK)’s stock rose 1.65%. The Pinnacle Holdings Llc holds 569,910 shares with $1.09 billion value, up from 569,240 last quarter. Alaska Communications System now has $100.58M valuation. The stock increased 1.08% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $1.87. About 32,542 shares traded. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) has risen 17.09% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.09% the S&P500. Some Historical ALSK News: 15/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Announces Exemption Process for Tax Benefits Preservation Plan; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS-CBA PROVIDES FOR,ALL REPRESENTED EMPLOYEES HAVING BEEN MIGRATED TO SINGLE WAGE,PENSION CONTRIBUTION SCHEDULE EFFECTIVE OCT 2021; 09/05/2018 – Alaska Communications Reaches Agreement with TAR Holdings; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR INCREASE IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2018; 14/03/2018 – Rural Businesses Benefitting from Alaska Communications’ Expanded Broadband Offerings; 08/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS HOLDER TAR MAY REQUEST POISON PILL WAIVER; 16/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.06; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR BASE WAGE INCREASES OF ZERO IN 2017, 1.0% IN 2018 AND 2019, 1.5% IN 2020 THROUGH 2023; 16/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP INC – GOING INTO 2018, CONTINUE TO FOCUS ATTENTION ON OPTIMIZING CAPITAL ALLOCATION AND COST MANAGEMENT; 06/03/2018 – ALASKA COMMUNICATIONS SYSTEMS GROUP – CBA PROVIDES FOR 5 PCT ANNUAL INCREASES IN CO’S SHARE OF HEALTH INSURANCE PREMIUMS IN 2019 THROUGH 2023

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 146.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 9,075 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 21.36%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 15,263 shares with $2.92 million value, up from 6,188 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $44.58 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.73 during the last trading session, reaching $214.34. About 1.04M shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since August 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.22, EST. $1.11; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q EPS 96c; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES CORP – EDWARDS CONTINUES TO EXPECT U.S. INTRODUCTION OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM IN LATE 2018; 23/03/2018 – Edwards Prevails In U.S. Patent Office Review That Finds Boston Scientific Transcatheter Valve Patent Claims Invalid; 16/04/2018 – BSX PREVAILS IN PATENT DISPUTE WITH EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.50-Adj EPS $4.70

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Manitex International (NASDAQ:MNTX) stake by 63,466 shares to 479,846 valued at $3.67M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Interxion Holdings Nv (NYSE:INXN) stake by 14,502 shares and now owns 112,499 shares. Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN) was reduced too.

Among 15 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 29 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Monday, February 25. The company was maintained on Wednesday, July 24 by Canaccord Genuity. JP Morgan maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $22500 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Wednesday, July 24 with “Outperform”. Northland Capital maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Hold” rating. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Underweight” on Wednesday, July 24. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Friday, March 22 with “Buy”. On Wednesday, July 24 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform”. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.05 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 9 investors sold ALSK shares while 13 reduced holdings. 11 funds opened positions while 12 raised stakes. 19.31 million shares or 7.20% more from 18.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eidelman Virant invested in 410,000 shares. Moreover, Sei has 0% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Blackrock Inc accumulated 1.76M shares or 0% of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management, California-based fund reported 26,271 shares. Moreover, Tower Rech Cap Limited Com (Trc) has 0% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc stated it has 0% in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Bridgeway Management Inc has 0.03% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 40,258 shares. Natl Bank Of Ny Mellon owns 0% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 60,031 shares. Ancora Advsr Lc invested in 0.05% or 574,598 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt has 369,045 shares. Pinnacle Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK). Connor Clark Lunn Mgmt Limited reported 56,799 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo & Company Mn accumulated 1 shares. Moreover, North Star Invest Mngmt Corp has 0.39% invested in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) for 1.74M shares.