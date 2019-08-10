Next Century Growth Investors Has Decreased Its Healthequity (HQY) Stake by $2.86 Million; Glendon Capital Management LP Position in Ally Finl (ALLY) Has Lowered by $6.75 Million

Glendon Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Ally Finl Inc (ALLY) by 9.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Glendon Capital Management Lp sold 250,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.70% . The institutional investor held 2.35M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.71M, down from 2.60 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Glendon Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Ally Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $12.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $31.85. About 1.73 million shares traded. Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) has risen 20.24% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ALLY News: 17/04/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Ally prime auto loan ABS issued between 2016 and 2017; 25/05/2018 – Ally Financial at Morgan Stanley Financials Conference Jun 12; 21/03/2018 – Ally’s Clearlane Announces New Digital Service that Will Pre-Qualify Consumers and Allow Them to Shop Directly from Multiple De; 22/03/2018 – Ally teams with Drive Motors to Provide Digital Financing that Allows Consumers to Shop Online for Vehicles Directly from Dealer Websites; 23/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL – CEO, OTHER DIRECTORS OF CO CONTINUE TO RECOMMEND THAT STOCKHOLDERS VOTE FOR THE ELECTION OF HOBBS TO CO’S BOARD; 10/04/2018 – Ally and Fair Announce Strategic Alliance; 17/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns Provisional ratings to Ally Master Owner Trust, Series 2018-2 Notes; 15/03/2018 – Ally Financial Targets 2018 Adjusted EPS Growth of 20%-30%; 31/05/2018 – America’s Top Neighborhood Vibes: Ally Home Survey Finds a “Quiet and Quaint” Neighborhood Most Popular With Americans, Followed by “Modern Millennial”; 26/04/2018 – ALLY FINANCIAL INC QTRLY NET INTEREST MARGIN OF 2.64%, UP 4 BPS YOY

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Healthequity Inc. (HQY) by 20.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 39,241 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.26% . The institutional investor held 152,853 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.31 million, down from 192,094 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Healthequity Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 8.93% or $7.13 during the last trading session, reaching $72.72. About 1.60M shares traded or 43.95% up from the average. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has risen 10.60% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 15/05/2018 – HealthEquity Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O FY2019 SHR VIEW $0.94, REV VIEW $277.8 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY SEES FY ADJ EPS 98C TO $1.04; 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HQY SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $106.0M TO $111.0M, EST. $104.7M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 EPS 74c-EPS 80c; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31M for 69.92 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,575 shares to 78,333 shares, valued at $6.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goosehead Insurance Inc. by 108,859 shares in the quarter, for a total of 612,253 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Glendon Capital Management Lp, which manages about $947.63 million and $404.81 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 142,198 shares to 699,282 shares, valued at $12.45 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.97 earnings per share, up 6.59% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.91 per share. ALLY’s profit will be $378.71M for 8.21 P/E if the $0.97 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.97 actual earnings per share reported by Ally Financial Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.