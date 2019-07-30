Next Century Growth Investors Has Decreased Healthequity (HQY) Position By $2.86 Million; Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) Sentiment Is 0.81

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) investors sentiment decreased to 0.81 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.22, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 26 investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 32 cut down and sold positions in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust. The investment managers in our database reported: 6.36 million shares, down from 7.43 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust in top ten equity positions decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 12 Reduced: 20 Increased: 18 New Position: 8.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Healthequity Inc. (HQY) stake by 20.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 39,241 shares as Healthequity Inc. (HQY)’s stock declined 7.41%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 152,853 shares with $11.31M value, down from 192,094 last quarter. Healthequity Inc. now has $5.13B valuation. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.6 during the last trading session, reaching $81.76. About 276,684 shares traded. HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has declined 2.10% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.53% the S&P500. Some Historical HQY News: 31/05/2018 – HealthEquity Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Jun. 7; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Adj EPS 98c-Adj EPS $1.04; 05/03/2018 HealthEquity Sets Date to Announce Year-end Results; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Rev $276M-$282M; 19/03/2018 – HealthEquity Sees FY19 Net $47M-Net $51M; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC HQY.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE $276 MLN TO $282 MLN; 28/03/2018 – HealthEquity Appoints New Director to the Board; 24/04/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within HealthEquity, Chicago Rivet & Machine, NorthStar Realty Europe, Cullen/Frost Bankers, O; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NON-GAAP NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE BETWEEN $0.98 TO $1.04 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019; 19/03/2018 – HEALTHEQUITY INC – SEES NET INCOME PER DILUTED SHARE RANGE OF $0.74 TO $0.80 FOR YEAR ENDING JAN 31, 2019

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Limoneira Co (NASDAQ:LMNR) stake by 27,945 shares to 595,665 valued at $14.02M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 49,893 shares and now owns 469,554 shares. Bandwidth Inc was raised too.

Among 10 analysts covering HealthEquity (NASDAQ:HQY), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 70% are positive. HealthEquity had 17 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, March 19, the company rating was maintained by Oppenheimer. Barrington maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Bank of America given on Tuesday, March 19. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Hold” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Bank of America. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) earned “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, March 20. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was maintained by Chardan Capital Markets. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, February 7 by SunTrust. The stock of HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Barclays Capital.

Analysts await HealthEquity, Inc. (NASDAQ:HQY) to report earnings on September, 3. They expect $0.26 earnings per share, down 7.14% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.28 per share. HQY’s profit will be $16.31M for 78.62 P/E if the $0.26 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.36 actual earnings per share reported by HealthEquity, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -27.78% negative EPS growth.

Mariner Investment Group Llc holds 1.26% of its portfolio in Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust for 78,351 shares. Rivernorth Capital Management Llc owns 1.03 million shares or 0.81% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc has 0.5% invested in the company for 161,040 shares. The Texas-based Fca Corp Tx has invested 0.42% in the stock. Summit Financial Wealth Advisors Llc, a Louisiana-based fund reported 108,900 shares.

Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The company has market cap of $853.47 million. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc., INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc. It has a 33.4 P/E ratio. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

The stock increased 0.56% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $12.66. About 143,942 shares traded or 7.53% up from the average. Invesco Municipal Opportunity Trust (VMO) has risen 3.43% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.00% the S&P500.