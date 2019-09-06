Next Century Growth Investors Has Cut Stake in Essent Group LTD (ESNT) by $1.20 Million as Valuation Declined; Microsoft (MSFT) Shareholder Sfmg Trimmed Position by $1.05 Million

Sfmg Llc decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 14.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sfmg Llc sold 9,006 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 51,119 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.03 million, down from 60,125 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sfmg Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.95% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $138.71. About 10.73 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 05/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE HATHAWAY ANNUAL MEETING AFTERNOON SESSION ADJOURNS; FORMAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING TO FOLLOW SHORTLY; 07/03/2018 – BluChip Solutions, an ITPS Company, Partners with 2 of the Largest Universities in the Country to Launch Microsoft Office 365 P; 01/05/2018 – Paramount Defenses Releases Gold Finger Mini 6.0 for Microsoft Active Directory to Democratize Cyber Intelligence Worldwide; 05/03/2018 – MacRumors: Microsoft Planning to Integrate Cortana Into Outlook Apps for iOS and Android; 29/05/2018 – MFS Massachusetts Investors Trust Adds Microsoft; 27/04/2018 – DIGIMARC CORP – ANNOUNCED A NEW 15-YEAR PARTNERSHIP WITH MICROSOFT; 06/03/2018 – Rubrik Enables CarePoint Health to Trade Complex Legacy IT Infrastructure for Simple Hybrid Cloud Solution with Microsoft Azure; 04/04/2018 – FTI Consulting Launches Relativity and RelativityOne Offering in Hong Kong; 24/04/2018 – Declaration Networks Group and Microsoft announce agreement to deliver broadband internet to rural communities in Virginia and; 07/05/2018 – MSFT: DJI is teaming up with Microsoft for new Azure solutions #msbuild

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) by 11.04% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 27,947 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The institutional investor held 225,273 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.79M, down from 253,220 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Essent Group Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $48.33. About 136,660 shares traded. Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) has risen 20.68% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.68% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 123,900 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Bank & Trust Pictet And Cie (Asia) Limited holds 19,432 shares. Gabelli Funds Limited Liability Company, New York-based fund reported 743,649 shares. Baker Ellis Asset Management Ltd Liability reported 2.08% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Veritas Investment (Uk) Limited invested in 7.95% or 217,241 shares. Prospector Partners Lc owns 159,150 shares. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Mgmt accumulated 405,455 shares. 52,191 were accumulated by Mrj Capital. Moreover, Jupiter Asset has 1.15% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 300,191 shares. Utah Retirement has invested 3.35% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Inverness Counsel Limited Com stated it has 676,437 shares. Gemmer Asset Management Limited Com holds 10,055 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. Hsbc Public Ltd Com holds 2.13% or 9.89 million shares. Inr Advisory Services Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 71 shares. Hilton Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 14,219 shares.

Sfmg Llc, which manages about $718.46M and $691.75M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLP) by 133,710 shares to 466,280 shares, valued at $26.16 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Goldman Sachs Etf Tr by 402,408 shares in the quarter, for a total of 757,912 shares, and has risen its stake in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO).

More notable recent Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Is Microsoft (MSFT) Stock Outpacing Its Computer and Technology Peers This Year? – Nasdaq” on August 21, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Technology Sector Update for 08/19/2019: DXC,NVDA,MSFT,WB,SINA – Nasdaq” published on August 19, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Friday Option Activity: MSFT, RE, KMX – Nasdaq” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Wedbush sees Azure closing gap with AWS – Seeking Alpha” published on August 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) Looks Interesting, And It’s About To Pay A Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 09, 2019.

Analysts await Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.24 EPS, up 8.77% or $0.10 from last year’s $1.14 per share. After $1.37 actual EPS reported by Microsoft Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.49% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Essent Group Ltd (ESNT) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Interested In Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT)? Here’s What Its Recent Performance Looks Like – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Essent: The Essential Value – Seeking Alpha” on May 01, 2019. More interesting news about Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Be Smarter Than Warren Buffett: Buy Mortgage Insurance Stocks – Seeking Alpha” published on August 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Private mortgage insurers bounce back after QM patch jitters – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.27 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 1.16 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold ESNT shares while 79 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 83 raised stakes. 83.49 million shares or 0.83% less from 84.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hillsdale Inv Management, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 16,000 shares. Lpl Fin Limited Liability holds 0% of its portfolio in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 17,883 shares. James Investment Rech Inc owns 26,410 shares. Fifth Third Financial Bank invested in 0.1% or 341,290 shares. Garrison Bradford Assoc reported 72,500 shares. C M Bidwell And, Hawaii-based fund reported 2,285 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp reported 183,889 shares. Manufacturers Life The reported 0.02% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Moreover, Toth Advisory has 0.05% invested in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) for 5,000 shares. Alliancebernstein Ltd Partnership owns 3.08 million shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Zacks Management accumulated 53,595 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Raymond James Services accumulated 31,038 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Massachusetts Fincl Ma has invested 0% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT). Cipher Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 7,287 shares in its portfolio. Walthausen And Ltd Llc invested 0.54% in Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,358 shares to 44,301 shares, valued at $5.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exact Sciences Corp (NASDAQ:EXAS) by 4,575 shares in the quarter, for a total of 78,333 shares, and has risen its stake in Ehealth Inc (NASDAQ:EHTH).

Analysts await Essent Group Ltd. (NYSE:ESNT) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $1.38 EPS, up 16.95% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.18 per share. ESNT’s profit will be $134.63 million for 8.76 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.39 actual EPS reported by Essent Group Ltd. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.72% negative EPS growth.