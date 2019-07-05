Next Century Growth Investors Has Cut Its Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) Position as Share Price Declined; As Amazon Com (AMZN) Share Value Rose, Shareholder Wespac Advisors Has Increased Position

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Universal Stainless & Alloy (USAP) by 12.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 36,795 shares as the company’s stock declined 17.59% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 247,595 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10 million, down from 284,390 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Universal Stainless & Alloy for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $137.55M market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $15.68. About 36,136 shares traded. Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) has declined 51.09% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.52% the S&P500. Some Historical USAP News: 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Reports Substantial Increase in First Quarter 2018 Sales and Profitability; 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL STAINLESS NAMES CHRISTOPHER T. SCANLON AS VICE PRESIDENT OF FINANCE, CFO AND TREASURER; 03/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS INC – CHRISTOPHER SCANLON HAS BEEN NAMED CFO, EFFECTIVE APRIL 2, 2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ Universal Stainless & Alloy Product, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USAP); 03/04/2018 – Universal Stainless Names Christopher T. Scanlon as Vice Pres of Finance, CFO and Treasurer; 15/05/2018 – Millennium Mgmt Buys Into Universal Stainless & Alloy Products; 25/04/2018 – Universal Stainless 1Q EPS 28c; 24/05/2018 – UNIVERSAL STAINLESS & ALLOY PRODUCTS – INTENDS TO USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING TO REPAY SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY

Wespac Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.91% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wespac Advisors Llc bought 1,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,087 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $548,000, up from 312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wespac Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $956.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $3.91 during the last trading session, reaching $1942.91. About 2.48M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 20/03/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 22/03/2018 – New York Mag: More Than a Dozen Whole Foods Execs Have Reportedly Bailed Under Amazon; 15/05/2018 – SOROS ADDED VICI, JPM, AMZN, WFC, C IN 1Q: 13F; 04/04/2018 – Amazon: Cox Automotive Moving Infrastructure to AWS; 03/04/2018 – Financial Times: FT Exclusive: Amazon has assembled the biggest lobbying team of any technology company in Washington…; 19/04/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Amazon Hits 100 Million Prime Customers; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 01/05/2018 – Bsquare to Help Customers Rapidly Scale and Manage IoT Infrastructure in Collaboration with Amazon Web Services; 09/05/2018 – GovTechUS: Google, Amazon, Facebook Set to Discuss AI at White House; 26/04/2018 – Amazon will stream Thursday Night Football for the next two seasons

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Staying out of Antitrust Hearings Only Can Benefit Microsoft Stock – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons to Buy Disney Stock Now – Nasdaq” published on July 02, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Will Amazon (AMZN) be Rite-Aid’s (RAD) Bandage? – Nasdaq” on June 27, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Technology Sector Update for 06/25/2019: COUP,AMZN,RIOT,NOK – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon’s (AMZN) Prime Day Rules Change for Suppliers Sends Message to Investors – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 5 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $100,471 activity. $2,998 worth of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) was bought by Scanlon Christopher Thomas. The insider Snider Alyssa H bought $2,496. Shares for $14,990 were bought by McIntosh Graham. OATES DENNIS M also bought $59,990 worth of Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) on Monday, February 11.

Analysts await Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.30 earnings per share, down 31.82% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.44 per share. USAP’s profit will be $2.63M for 13.07 P/E if the $0.30 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.14 actual earnings per share reported by Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 114.29% EPS growth.

More notable recent Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Badly Needs To Regain Momentum With Its Premium Alloy Offerings – Seeking Alpha” on May 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Universal Stainless to Webcast Fourth Quarter 2018 Conference Call on January 23rd – GlobeNewswire” published on January 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Universal Stainless Promotes Wendel Crosby to Vice President Manufacturing – GlobeNewswire” on April 23, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:USAP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Universal Stainless & Alloy Products Inc. (USAP) CEO Denny Oates on Q3 2018 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on October 24, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Global Steel Production Up in February, China Remains a Risk – Nasdaq” with publication date: March 28, 2019.