Next Century Growth Investors Has Cut Its Position in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $802,714; Stone Ridge Asset Management Increased Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) Position by $453,288

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 11.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,634 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.56% with the market. The institutional investor held 53,604 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.51M, down from 60,238 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.00 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $125.77. About 296,449 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has declined 2.64% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.07% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 13/04/2018 – Proofpoint Group Lunch Scheduled By Wedbush for Apr. 17; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 27/03/2018 – Wombat Security Introduces New Insider Threat Training Modules; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Rev $702M-$706M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Adj EPS 30c; 02/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Loss/Shr 79c-Loss 73c

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Colgate Palmolive Co (CL) by 2.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc bought 6,666 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.19% with the market. The hedge fund held 258,850 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.74M, up from 252,184 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Colgate Palmolive Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $63.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $74.34. About 2.43 million shares traded. Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) has risen 14.99% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CL News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Colgate-Palmolive Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CL); 12/04/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year Award for the Eighth Consecutive Year; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE (INDIA) LTD COLG.NS – DECLARED INTERIM DIVIDEND OF 11 RUPEES PER SHARE; 21/05/2018 – COLGATE INDIA 4Q ONE-TIME LOSS 116.5M RUPEES; 07/03/2018 Colgate Announces 5% Dividend Increase — Effective 2nd Quarter 2018; 04/05/2018 – Colgate Appoints Henning Jakobsen as Chief Fincl Officer and Dennis Hickey as Vice Chmn; 29/05/2018 – Colgate-Palmolive Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 12; 07/03/2018 – COLGATE RAISES QTRLY DIVIDEND TO 42C/SHR VS 40C; 04/05/2018 – Colgate names company veteran as chief financial officer; 27/04/2018 – COLGATE-PALMOLIVE CO QTRLY ORGANIC SALES INCREASED 1.5%

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $372,590 activity.

Stone Ridge Asset Management Llc, which manages about $3.70B and $1.75B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Aptargroup Inc (NYSE:ATR) by 5,626 shares to 12,461 shares, valued at $1.33M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) by 17,443 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 11,053 shares, and cut its stake in Juniper Networks Inc (NYSE:JNPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 46 investors sold CL shares while 386 reduced holdings. 103 funds opened positions while 319 raised stakes. 622.50 million shares or 0.36% less from 624.76 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt invested in 0.15% or 16,310 shares. Johnson Investment Counsel holds 0.74% or 503,713 shares. Blair William Com Il has 0.19% invested in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Citigroup has invested 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Lvm Limited Mi holds 3,200 shares. Highlander Capital Management Limited reported 1,719 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc holds 0.12% or 10,992 shares in its portfolio. Baxter Bros Inc reported 0.72% of its portfolio in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Mackenzie Fincl Corporation invested 0.21% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Ronna Sue Cohen holds 854,749 shares. Orrstown Fincl reported 1,760 shares. Mogy Joel R Inv Counsel holds 0.06% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 6,000 shares. Westover Cap Limited Com has invested 0.15% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL). Hightower Tru Services Lta holds 0.14% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) or 16,325 shares. Taurus Asset Mgmt Llc invested 1.83% in Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL).

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $1.45 million activity. On Thursday, January 31 Knight David sold $152,148 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) or 1,500 shares. Herren Richard Scott also sold $374,400 worth of Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $748.71 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Five9 Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 10,016 shares to 127,816 shares, valued at $6.75M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ricebran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) by 299,315 shares in the quarter, for a total of 685,835 shares, and has risen its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco Incorporated holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 31,296 shares. Amalgamated Bank & Trust holds 0.03% or 11,472 shares. Utah Retirement invested 0.02% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0.01% or 50,926 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited holds 9,306 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 5,770 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Glynn Mngmt Ltd has 4.05% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Next Century Growth Ltd reported 0.87% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Westfield Cap Com Lp holds 0.45% or 484,757 shares in its portfolio. Synovus Corp reported 52 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alyeska Gp Ltd Partnership reported 378,312 shares. D E Shaw & Co Inc accumulated 51,145 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Tiverton Asset Mgmt Limited Company holds 0.19% or 36,959 shares in its portfolio. Optimum Investment Advisors reported 2,000 shares. G2 Inv Ptnrs owns 1.65% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) for 44,170 shares.

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $-0.20 earnings per share, up 48.72% or $0.19 from last year’s $-0.39 per share. After $-0.33 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -39.39% EPS growth.