Next Century Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Vocera Communications (VCRA) Stake by $3.94 Million as Market Valuation Declined; Boston Propertie (BXP) Shares Declined While Earnest Partners Boosted Stake by $1.21 Million

Earnest Partners Llc increased its stake in Boston Propertie (BXP) by 5.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Earnest Partners Llc bought 9,107 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.60% . The institutional investor held 188,346 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.22M, up from 179,239 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Earnest Partners Llc who had been investing in Boston Propertie for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.64B market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.47 during the last trading session, reaching $127.09. About 749,816 shares traded or 11.82% up from the average. Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) has risen 8.91% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.91% the S&P500. Some Historical BXP News: 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties 1Q FFO $1.49/Shr; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – COMPANY UPDATED ITS GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR 2018 EPS AND FFO PER SHARE; 24/04/2018 – Boston Properties Profit Rises, Reaches Deal for Santa Monica Business Park — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of Boston Properties, Inc. Investors (BXP); 10/04/2018 – Real Deal NY: Boston Properties to join as partner in Moinian’s 3 Hudson Boulevard; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $6.32 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – BOSTON PROPERTIES INC BXP.N – PROJECTED EPS (DILUTED) FOR 2018 OF $3.28 – $3.37 PER SHARE

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Vocera Communications (VCRA) by 79.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 127,179 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.28% . The institutional investor held 287,360 shares of the consumer durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09 million, up from 160,181 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Vocera Communications for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $733.23M market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $23.55. About 233,944 shares traded. Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) has declined 14.32% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.32% the S&P500. Some Historical VCRA News: 23/04/2018 – Pembroke Buys New 1.2% Position in Vocera Comms; 26/04/2018 – Vocera Communications Sees FY Loss/Shr 63c-Loss 40c; 22/05/2018 – MANAGEMENT HEALTH SOLUTIONS NAMES TODD PLESKO AS CEO; 08/05/2018 – Vocera Partners With Stanford’s Clinical Excellence Research Center to Explore a New Model of Care for Complex Patients; 24/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 2; 17/04/2018 – VOCERA COMMUNICATIONS INC – HOWARD JANZEN WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE AS BOARD’S LEAD INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR; 20/04/2018 – DJ Vocera Communications Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VCRA); 26/04/2018 – Vocera Comms Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Earnest Partners Llc, which manages about $24.92B and $10.47 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Raymond James Financial Inc (NYSE:RJF) by 14,168 shares to 1.81M shares, valued at $145.58 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Csx Corp (NYSE:CSX) by 4,561 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 570,917 shares, and cut its stake in Bio (NYSE:BIO).

More notable recent Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boston Properties: Office Space – Seeking Alpha” on July 25, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Boston Properties’ (BXP) CEO Owen Thomas on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Why You Shouldn’t Buy 3.1%-Yielding Boston Properties – Seeking Alpha” on December 14, 2018. More interesting news about Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) were released by: Investorplace.com and their article: “3 Big Stock Charts for Tuesday: Western Digital, Huntington Bancshares and Boston Properties – Investorplace.com” published on July 23, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Introducing Boston Properties (NYSE:BXP), A Stock That Climbed 11% In The Last Five Years – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 08, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.36 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.46, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 28 investors sold BXP shares while 126 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 148 raised stakes. 136.07 million shares or 4.77% less from 142.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Company accumulated 101,836 shares or 0.13% of the stock. 30,059 were accumulated by Texas Permanent School Fund. Williams Jones And Assoc Lc has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Hartford Mngmt reported 0.06% of its portfolio in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Alpine Woods Cap stated it has 3,608 shares. Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk reported 120,329 shares. Monetary Mgmt Grp holds 0.01% or 150 shares. Mark Sheptoff Finance Planning Lc has invested 0.01% in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP). Manufacturers Life Company The owns 0.02% invested in Boston Properties, Inc. (NYSE:BXP) for 152,780 shares. 2,513 were reported by Fiduciary Trust Co. Fifth Third Bancorp holds 0.01% or 16,270 shares in its portfolio. Legal & General Gp Public Limited Company invested in 0.11% or 1.47 million shares. Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Corporation has 308,300 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System accumulated 0.05% or 8,200 shares. Alliancebernstein Lp reported 556,920 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Neogenomics Inc (NASDAQ:NEO) by 36,752 shares to 301,748 shares, valued at $6.17M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,762 shares, and cut its stake in Viewray Inc..

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.62 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1.64 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 22 investors sold VCRA shares while 33 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 53 raised stakes. 34.13 million shares or 2.41% more from 33.33 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 401,183 shares. California State Teachers Retirement Systems accumulated 46,546 shares. Dimensional Fund Lp accumulated 9,927 shares or 0% of the stock. Next Century Growth Invsts Ltd Liability holds 1.21% or 287,360 shares in its portfolio. Redwood Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.88% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). White Pine Capital Limited Co has invested 0.65% in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Wesbanco Financial Bank holds 54,939 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.04% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio. Twin Tree Management Limited Partnership reported 0% stake. Bb&T Corporation invested in 6,699 shares. 421,500 were accumulated by Paradigm Management. Numerixs Investment reported 7,200 shares. Fred Alger Inc reported 1.84M shares. Susquehanna Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in Vocera Communications, Inc. (NYSE:VCRA) for 15,696 shares.