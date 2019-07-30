Next Century Growth Investors Has Boosted Its Stake in Realpage (RP) by $1.10 Million; Odey Asset Management Group LTD Has Raised Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) Position

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd increased its stake in Rowan Companies Plc (RDC) by 0.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd bought 93,522 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The hedge fund held 12.10M shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $130.53M, up from 12.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Odey Asset Management Group Ltd who had been investing in Rowan Companies Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 100.00% or $10.93 during the last trading session, reaching $0. About 24.18M shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC) has 0.00% since July 30, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical RDC News: 03/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC RDC.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $16 FROM $14; 02/04/2018 – ROWAN REPORTS CONTRACT WITH SHELL FOR ROWAN VIKING; 24/04/2018 – David Rowan, Founding Editor-in-Chief of WIRED UK Magazine, to Deliver Opening Keynote on the Future of Digital Health at Futur; 01/05/2018 – Rowan Cos 1Q Loss/Shr 89c; 22/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES PLC – FACILITIES WILL PROVIDE FOR INITIAL TOTAL BORROWING CAPACITY OF APPROXIMATELY $1.266 BLN; 11/05/2018 – ROWAN COS. FILES MIXED SECURITIES SHELF; 27/04/2018 – Chrysaor, Baker Hughes embark on North Sea drilling campaign; 24/05/2018 – ROWAN COMPANIES – ADJOURNED 2018 ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SHAREHOLDERS SCHEDULED FOR AND CONVENED ON THURSDAY, MAY 24; 19/04/2018 – Rowan Provides Fleet Status Report Update; 01/05/2018 – CISCO: ROWAN TROLLOPE TO BECOME CEO AT ANOTHER FIRM AS OF MAY 3

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Realpage Inc (RP) by 20.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 18,257 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 107,697 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.54 million, up from 89,440 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Realpage Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.79% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $64.29. About 431,867 shares traded. RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) has risen 1.95% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.48% the S&P500. Some Historical RP News: 10/04/2018 – RealPage’s Propertyware Division Launches Asset Protection Plan and Cash Payments; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY REV $859.3M- $867.5M, SAW $834.6M-$844.6M; 03/05/2018 – RealPage 1Q EPS 13c; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.46- $1.51, SAW $1.41-$1.47; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.46 TO $1.51; 20/04/2018 – REALPAGE – EXPECTS TO ACHIEVE REV AND EXPENSE SYNERGIES FROM DEAL THAT WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO LONG-TERM REV GROWTH, ADJ EBITDA MARGIN EXPANSION OBJECTIVES; 24/05/2018 – RealPage Announces Pricing of Follow-on Public Offering of Common Stk; 04/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC RP.O : BENCHMARK RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $5 TO $64; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE INC – RAISES FULL YEAR GUIDANCE; 03/05/2018 – REALPAGE 1Q ADJ EPS 37C, EST. 34C

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Allied Motion Technologies (NASDAQ:AMOT) by 12,352 shares to 79,461 shares, valued at $2.73 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Universal Stainless & Alloy (NASDAQ:USAP) by 36,795 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 247,595 shares, and cut its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold RP shares while 70 reduced holdings. 49 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 77.88 million shares or 2.34% more from 76.09 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Ltd Liability invested 0.01% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). First Manhattan holds 4,200 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Woodstock invested in 7,882 shares or 0.09% of the stock. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 1.70 million shares. Shannon River Fund Limited Liability Co reported 2.52% stake. Tower Ltd Liability Company (Trc) reported 467 shares. Brown Advisory Incorporated stated it has 0% of its portfolio in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). Calamos Wealth Management Limited Liability Corporation has 0.47% invested in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP) for 54,008 shares. Eqis Capital Mngmt Inc reported 21,344 shares. Legal General Public Limited Liability Co owns 39,420 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Comerica Financial Bank invested in 29,988 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Quantitative Systematic Strategies Limited Liability owns 11,352 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. California-based Ami Asset Mgmt has invested 0.92% in RealPage, Inc. (NASDAQ:RP). State Bank Of Ny Mellon holds 0.01% or 433,537 shares. California State Teachers Retirement System, California-based fund reported 113,160 shares.

Since March 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 5 sales for $50.37 million activity.

Odey Asset Management Group Ltd, which manages about $1.23B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Las Vegas Sands Corp (NYSE:LVS) by 25,000 shares to 75,000 shares, valued at $4.57 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 75,532 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,787 shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 24 investors sold RDC shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 112.79 million shares or 8.92% less from 123.84 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Endurance Wealth Management owns 7,000 shares. Ameriprise Financial accumulated 322,083 shares or 0% of the stock. 220,000 are held by Swiss Commercial Bank. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) stated it has 7,385 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 60,764 are held by Kbc Group Incorporated Nv. Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon accumulated 0% or 1.49M shares. Dimensional Fund Limited Partnership accumulated 10.49 million shares. California Pub Employees Retirement Systems holds 432,357 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Jennison Associate Ltd stated it has 567,597 shares. Fisher Asset Management Limited Liability reported 738,613 shares. The Kentucky-based Renaissance Gp Limited Company has invested 0.01% in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Comerica Bank & Trust reported 82,728 shares. Strs Ohio invested 0% of its portfolio in Rowan Companies plc (NYSE:RDC). Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas, a Illinois-based fund reported 175,120 shares.