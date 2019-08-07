Next Century Growth Investors Cut Virtusa (VRTU) Position as Market Valuation Declined; As F M C (FMC) Market Valuation Rose, Petrus Trust Company Lta Has Boosted Position

Petrus Trust Company Lta increased its stake in F M C Corp (FMC) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Petrus Trust Company Lta bought 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 177,500 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.64 million, up from 152,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Petrus Trust Company Lta who had been investing in F M C Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.54B market cap company. The stock increased 2.99% or $2.44 during the last trading session, reaching $84.06. About 1.34 million shares traded or 15.63% up from the average. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW REDUCED DWDP, FMC, ANTM, FLEX, CI IN 1Q: 13F; 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP – PIERRE BRONDEAU WILL SERVE AS CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF NEW LITHIUM MATERIALS COMPANY; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS FY ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED $5.60/SHARE; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJ. EPS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF GUIDANCE RANGE; 02/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES FY ADJ EPS $5.90 TO $6.20, EST. $5.68; 29/03/2018 – FMC EXPECTS 1Q ADJUSTED EARNINGS TO EXCEED HIGH END OF PRIOR; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation 1Q Rev $1.21B; 28/03/2018 – FMC GlobalSat Appoints Edward M. Stern To Board of Directors; 12/03/2018 – VFS Global Acquires Middle Eastern FMC Partner Al Etimad

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Virtusa Corp (VRTU) by 10.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 18,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.79% . The institutional investor held 148,101 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.92 million, down from 166,201 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Virtusa Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $42.12. About 116,964 shares traded. Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) has declined 13.96% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical VRTU News: 02/05/2018 – IAOP® Recognizes Virtusa as a 2018 Outsourcing Leader; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS ETOUCH ACQUISITION TO BE DILUTIVE TO GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $140.0 MLN; 12/03/2018 – VIRTUSA CORP – EXPECTS DEAL TO BE ACCRETIVE TO NON- GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE FOR FISCAL YEAR ENDING MARCH 31, 2019; 16/05/2018 – Virtusa Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Virtusa 4Q Rev $281.3M; 16/03/2018 – Virtusa Has Paid $80M In First of Three Tranches; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 29/03/2018 – Gartner Recognizes Virtusa in its 2017 Magic Quadrant for CRM and Customer Experience Implementation Services; 20/04/2018 – DJ Virtusa Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRTU)

Petrus Trust Company Lta, which manages about $516.30 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Carters Inc (NYSE:CRI) by 5,300 shares to 115,700 shares, valued at $11.66M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Microelectronics Corp (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 3,400 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,239 shares, and cut its stake in Papa Murphys Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:FRSH).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 230,430 shares. Moreover, State Of Tennessee Treasury Department has 0.01% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 33,694 shares. Bb&T Secs Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 2,625 shares. Skylands Capital Lc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 225,850 shares. Fjarde Ap accumulated 54,518 shares. Deutsche Bank Ag accumulated 0.02% or 502,804 shares. Corecommodity Limited Com, Connecticut-based fund reported 27,276 shares. Cohen And Steers reported 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sasco Ct holds 386,078 shares or 2.78% of its portfolio. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mgmt holds 0.01% or 9,255 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh reported 0% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). York Capital Management Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 773,295 shares. Korea Invest holds 0.14% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 410,300 shares. Northern Trust has invested 0.05% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Parametric Associates Ltd reported 482,661 shares.

Analysts await Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) to report earnings on August, 8 after the close. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 27.59% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.29 per share. VRTU’s profit will be $6.47M for 50.14 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.35 actual EPS reported by Virtusa Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -40.00% negative EPS growth.

Since February 12, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 5 insider sales for $2.33 million activity. Canekeratne Kris A had sold 12,000 shares worth $618,496. Rajgopal Raj sold $494,583 worth of stock. Shares for $597,257 were sold by Kalia Ranjan on Tuesday, February 12. DOODY JOSEPH bought $212,500 worth of stock or 5,000 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liveperson Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) by 31,529 shares to 423,456 shares, valued at $12.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Apple Computer Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4,016 shares in the quarter, for a total of 25,090 shares, and has risen its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).