Next Century Growth Investors Cut Proofpoint (PFPT) Position; Shorts at ENDESA S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (ELEZF) Lowered By 0.56%

ENDESA S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ELEZF) had a decrease of 0.56% in short interest. ELEZF’s SI was 52,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 0.56% from 53,200 shares previously. With 4,500 avg volume, 12 days are for ENDESA S.A. ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:ELEZF)’s short sellers to cover ELEZF’s short positions. It closed at $25.8 lastly. It is down 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) stake by 11.01% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 6,634 shares as Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT)’s stock rose 2.33%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 53,604 shares with $6.51M value, down from 60,238 last quarter. Proofpoint Inc. now has $6.45B valuation. The stock decreased 2.23% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $115.09. About 396,773 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 24/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : MONNESS CRESPI HARDT RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $120; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2018 Adj EPS $1.00-Adj EPS $1.09; 29/05/2018 – Proofpoint Presenting at Cowen Conference Tomorrow; 21/04/2018 – DJ Proofpoint Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PFPT); 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 17/04/2018 – Proofpoint’s Annual Human Factor Cybersecurity Report Details Ransomware Phishing, Cryptocurrency Threats, Cloud Application; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $702 MLN TO $706 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Endesa, S.A. generates, transmits, distributes, and supplies electricity primarily in Spain, Portugal, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Holland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $27.42 billion. The firm operates through Generation and Supply, Distribution, and Structure divisions. It has a 14.95 P/E ratio. Endesa, S.A. generates electricity using hydroelectric, thermal, nuclear, wind, solar, and biomass sources.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 23 investors sold PFPT shares while 77 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 50.53 million shares or 4.91% more from 48.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Axa has 0.2% invested in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Wasatch Advsr stated it has 1.23M shares or 1.62% of all its holdings. Jefferies Grp Limited Liability Company reported 14,978 shares. Paloma Prns Mngmt holds 0.06% or 20,411 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma holds 0% or 13 shares in its portfolio. Granite Investment Ltd Llc stated it has 56,134 shares or 0.39% of all its holdings. Eventide Asset Management Ltd Co invested 0.66% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Crosslink Capital reported 3.49% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT). Earnest Lc, Georgia-based fund reported 33 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 50,926 shares. Riverhead Management Limited Liability Com stated it has 1,693 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Glynn Cap Management Ltd has 180,276 shares. Landscape Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 3,035 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Captrust Advsrs accumulated 87 shares. The United Kingdom-based Hsbc Holding Public Limited has invested 0% in Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Inspire Medical Systems Inc stake by 9,975 shares to 199,526 valued at $11.33 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Monolithic Power Systems Inc (NASDAQ:MPWR) stake by 10,885 shares and now owns 33,494 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.