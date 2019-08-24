Next Century Growth Investors Cut Nmi Holdings (NMIH) Position; 2 Bullish Analysts Covering Whirlpool (WHR)

Among 3 analysts covering Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Whirlpool has $17800 highest and $15000 lowest target. $159.33’s average target is 18.42% above currents $134.55 stock price. Whirlpool had 7 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 17, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. The company was upgraded on Thursday, June 6 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock of Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) earned “Buy” rating by Longbow on Friday, May 10. See Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) latest ratings:

17/07/2019 Broker: Buckingham Research Rating: Neutral Old Target: $135.0000 New Target: $150.0000 Maintain

06/06/2019 Broker: KeyBanc Capital Markets Old Rating: Sector Weight New Rating: Overweight New Target: $150.0000 Upgrade

29/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

10/05/2019 Broker: Longbow Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy New Target: $178.0000 Upgrade

18/03/2019 Broker: Raymond James Rating: Hold Maintain

15/03/2019 Broker: Cleveland Rating: Hold Maintain

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Nmi Holdings (NMIH) stake by 11.07% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 53,519 shares as Nmi Holdings (NMIH)’s stock declined 10.63%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 430,115 shares with $11.13 million value, down from 483,634 last quarter. Nmi Holdings now has $1.90B valuation. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $28. About 545,034 shares traded or 11.05% up from the average. NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) has risen 18.48% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.48% the S&P500. Some Historical NMIH News: 23/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference May 31; 30/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 05/03/2018 – NMI® at 59.5%; February Non-Manufacturing ISM® Report On Business®; 09/04/2018 – National Ml to Host Mortgage Leadership Roundtable in Orlando; 24/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Refinances $150M Term Loan and Enters Into $85M Revolving Credit Facility; 07/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba3 Rating To Nmi Holdings, Inc.’s Amended Senior Secured Term Loan B; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings, Inc. Promotes Oper Chief Claudia Merkle to Pres; 24/05/2018 – NMI HOLDINGS INC – ALSO ENTERED INTO A THREE-YEAR, $85 MLN SENIOR SECURED REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 10/05/2018 – NMI Holdings Names Claudia Merkle as President; 31/05/2018 – ERS Genomics Licenses CRISPR/Cas9 Genome Editing Patents to NMI and NMI TT Pharmaservices

More notable recent NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Don’t Sell NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Before You Read This – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Reasons Growth Investors Will Love NMI Holdings (NMIH) – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “NMI Holdings, Inc. Reports Record Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “National MI’s Risk-Based Pricing Tool, Rate GPS, Now Available on FinConnect – GlobeNewswire” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “National MI CEO Claudia Merkle Recognized by HousingWire as Woman of Influence – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Bone Inc stake by 152,460 shares to 367,383 valued at $6.92M in 2019Q1. It also upped Boingo Wireless Inc (NASDAQ:WIFI) stake by 49,893 shares and now owns 469,554 shares. Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) was raised too.

Among 3 analysts covering NMI Holdings (NASDAQ:NMIH), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. NMI Holdings has $34 highest and $26 lowest target. $30’s average target is 7.14% above currents $28 stock price. NMI Holdings had 3 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by B. Riley & Co on Wednesday, June 26 with “Neutral”. The company was downgraded on Friday, April 12 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.21, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold NMIH shares while 53 reduced holdings. 36 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 59.08 million shares or 0.18% more from 58.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Business Serv holds 0.05% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 11,604 shares. Cap Intll Invsts has 0.01% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 907,000 shares. Ubs Asset Management Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Virginia Retirement Et Al accumulated 34,700 shares. Voya Invest Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 82,162 shares. 110,923 were accumulated by Chicago Equity Prns Limited Com. Morgan Stanley, New York-based fund reported 378,183 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company accumulated 111,210 shares. Aperio Grp Lc owns 0% invested in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 26,053 shares. Old West Investment Limited Liability Co has invested 0.97% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Mackay Shields Limited Company reported 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Lc reported 18,091 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Capital World has invested 0.01% in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH). Numerixs Inv holds 0.01% of its portfolio in NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) for 3,600 shares. Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Company accumulated 156,757 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.13, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 45 investors sold Whirlpool Corporation shares while 169 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 56.39 million shares or 4.70% less from 59.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Keybank Association Oh reported 8,595 shares. Blackrock reported 4.34 million shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Santa Barbara Asset Management Ltd Co holds 0.36% or 173,369 shares. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 34,131 shares stake. Legal General Grp Inc Public Ltd Co has invested 0.03% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Intact holds 0.07% or 15,600 shares. Ims Cap Mngmt holds 3,732 shares or 0.41% of its portfolio. Davenport stated it has 1,992 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moors & Cabot stated it has 0.13% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Moreover, American Group Inc has 1.5% invested in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Jane Street Group invested 0.01% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Iowa-based Cambridge Inv has invested 0.02% in Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR). Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation, New York-based fund reported 53,499 shares. 22,898 were accumulated by Spears Abacus Advsr Limited Liability Co. Parallax Volatility Advisers L P, California-based fund reported 2,273 shares.

The stock decreased 3.40% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $134.55. About 637,016 shares traded. Whirlpool Corporation (NYSE:WHR) has risen 13.75% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.75% the S&P500. Some Historical WHR News: 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N SAYS COMPANY AGREES TO SELL EMBRACO BUSINESS FOR $1.08 BLN IN CASH; 10/04/2018 – PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO REPORTS 5.11 PCT PASSIVE STAKE IN WHIRLPOOL CORP AS OF MARCH 31 – SEC FILING; 26/04/2018 – Cramer says Advanced Micro Devices is a buy, but Whirlpool is a sell; 09/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from Whirlpool of India for Apr 01 to Mar 31; 08/05/2018 – WHIRLPOOL OF INDIA 4Q NET INCOME 913.8M RUPEES; 30/05/2018 – Whirlpool Corporation Announces Final Results Of Modified Dutch Auction Tender Offer; 23/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $15.14 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – WHIRLPOOL CORP WHR.N – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN EARLY 2019, SUBJECT TO REGULATORY APPROVALS AND OTHER CUSTOMARY CLOSING CONDITIONS; 24/04/2018 – NIDEC TO ACQUIRE WHIRLPOOL CORPORATION’S COMPRESSOR BUSINESS; 23/04/2018 – Whirlpool Sees 2018 Cash From Operating Activities $1.7B-$1.8B