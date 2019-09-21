Next Century Growth Investors Cut Holding in Proofpoint (PFPT) by $1.66 Million as Share Value Rose; As Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Valuation Declined, Pictet & Cie Europe Sa Has Boosted Position

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa increased its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) by 190.91% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa bought 5,460 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.21% . The institutional investor held 8,320 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $717,000, up from 2,860 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet & Cie Europe Sa who had been investing in Lyondellbasell Industries N for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.60 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $88.29. About 6.30M shares traded or 83.57% up from the average. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 24/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Bond Trading 7x Average; Clients Net Buyers; 20/03/2018 – PlasticsNewsEuro: LyondellBasell and SUEZ establish plastics recycling JV; 15/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL DISAGREES WITH ISS RECOMMENDATION AGAINST 2 DIRS; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL INDUSTRIES NV – OVER PAST TWO MONTHS, U.S. MARKET HAS EXPERIENCED AN IMBALANCE BETWEEN ETHYLENE PRODUCTION AND CONSUMPTION; 08/03/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference; 27/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Raises Dividend to $1; 24/05/2018 – LyondellBasell to Address Deutsche Bank 2018 Global Industrials and Materials Summit; 10/04/2018 – AIR LIQUIDE AIRP.PA – CONSTRUCTION OF LYONDELLBASELL’S NEW PO/TBA PLANT EXPECTED TO BEGIN IN H2 2018 AND BE COMPLETED IN 2021; 23/05/2018 – Evonik to kick off methacrylates business sale via Barclays –; 27/04/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL BEGINS

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased its stake in Proofpoint Inc. (PFPT) by 25.77% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc sold 13,816 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.33% . The institutional investor held 39,788 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.78M, down from 53,604 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Proofpoint Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.15B market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $127.5. About 483,742 shares traded. Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) has risen 11.35% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.35% the S&P500. Some Historical PFPT News: 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint Sees 2Q Rev $168M-$170M; 12/03/2018 Proofpoint Enterprise Archive 4.0 Reduces Time and Cost with Enhanced eDiscovery Visualizations, Mobile Support, and User Inter; 13/03/2018 – Malwarebytes could consider IPO in 12 months – CEO; 27/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O : WEDBUSH RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $136 FROM $130; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT 1Q ADJ EPS 30C, EST. 15C; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC PFPT.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $0.90, REV VIEW $694.1 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 21/05/2018 – Wombat Security Launches Second GDPR Training Module to Improve Employee Understanding of Secure Data Handling; 26/04/2018 – PROOFPOINT INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP NET INCOME $1.00 TO $1.09 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Rev $162.5M; 26/04/2018 – Proofpoint 1Q Loss/Shr 24c

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Horizon holds 0.01% or 2,768 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Limited Partnership owns 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 665,550 shares. Fayez Sarofim And Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Lc stated it has 0.07% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cutter & Brokerage has invested 0.18% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cipher Cap LP has 0.11% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Chevy Chase Hldg stated it has 0.09% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Midas Corp reported 35,000 shares. Zeke Advisors Ltd Liability accumulated 9,913 shares. Riverhead Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 0.13% or 40,689 shares in its portfolio. Shamrock Asset Management Lc invested 0.19% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Toronto Dominion National Bank & Trust has 269,369 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trustmark Bank & Trust Department reported 3,695 shares stake. Two Sigma Ltd Liability stated it has 11,204 shares. Moreover, Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas has 0.05% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 38,105 shares.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04 million worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Thursday, August 29.

Pictet & Cie Europe Sa, which manages about $580.10M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 8,683 shares to 70,729 shares, valued at $5.93 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 2,633 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 19,564 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Inc (THD).

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86 billion and $802.76 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tactile Systems by 70,442 shares to 403,503 shares, valued at $22.97M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Waitr Holdings by 172,693 shares in the quarter, for a total of 497,734 shares, and has risen its stake in Chart Industries Inc..

Analysts await Proofpoint, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFPT) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $-0.23 earnings per share, up 25.81% or $0.08 from last year’s $-0.31 per share. After $-0.27 actual earnings per share reported by Proofpoint, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.81% EPS growth.