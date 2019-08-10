Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) Holding; Spx Flow (FLOW) Shorts Increased By 6.36%

Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) had an increase of 6.36% in short interest. FLOW’s SI was 715,900 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 6.36% from 673,100 shares previously. With 233,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)’s short sellers to cover FLOW’s short positions. The SI to Spx Flow Inc’s float is 1.72%. The stock decreased 0.34% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $38.61. About 394,357 shares traded or 71.25% up from the average. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 10.95% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q Rev $490.3M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF; 29/03/2018 – WA Warn Notices: Flow International Kent 6/30/2018 110 Closure Permanent 3/29/2018; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EBITDA $43.9M; 03/05/2018 – SPX Flow Tour Scheduled By Seaport for May. 10; 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) stake by 13.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Next Century Growth Investors Llc acquired 5,358 shares as Microsoft Corp. (MSFT)’s stock rose 6.56%. The Next Century Growth Investors Llc holds 44,301 shares with $5.22M value, up from 38,943 last quarter. Microsoft Corp. now has $ valuation. The stock decreased 0.85% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $137.71. About 23.47 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 10/04/2018 – FIS Named “Best of Challenge” in 2018 PYMNTS.com Voice Challenge with Amazon Alexa; 03/05/2018 – Comodo Cybersecurity Names Steve Subar President and Chief Executive Officer; 12/04/2018 – TCG Members Infineon, Microsoft, and OnBoard Security to Host Security Solutions Workshop and Demonstrations at Internet of Things North America; 14/05/2018 – Insight Illustrates the Power of Microsoft’s New Azure Sphere Solution; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT TO KEEP GROWING CAPEX AS LONG AS CLOUD DEMAND GROWS; 20/05/2018 – RHIPE LTD RHP.AX – RHIPE APPOINTED TO MICROSOFT NEW ZEALAND’S PUBLIC CLOUD PROGRAM; 21/05/2018 – Brightcove Pushes the Envelope with Video Experiences that Increase Customer ROI; 18/05/2018 – Kahuna Ventures at Work on $1.5 Billion Worth of Natural Gas Projects, an Industrial Info News Alert; 27/04/2018 – MICROSOFT COMMENTS ON ERIC LUNDGREN CASE

Next Century Growth Investors Llc decreased Insulet Corp (NASDAQ:PODD) stake by 15,430 shares to 124,880 valued at $11.87M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Trex Company Inc (NYSE:TREX) stake by 12,278 shares and now owns 93,331 shares. Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dsm Partners Lc accumulated 8.4% or 4.83M shares. Origin Asset Ltd Liability Partnership owns 327,100 shares or 3.23% of their US portfolio. 7,084 were reported by Bouchey Fincl Grp Ltd. Timessquare Capital Limited Liability invested in 0.14% or 159,480 shares. Cincinnati Casualty invested in 80,000 shares or 7.75% of the stock. Maryland-based Consulate Incorporated has invested 0.78% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Franklin reported 1.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Private Ocean Ltd stated it has 0.74% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Fiduciary Tru holds 2.83% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 892,840 shares. Baskin Services Inc holds 3.88% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 177,441 shares. Ipswich reported 4% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 7.85M were reported by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Woodstock stated it has 4.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Hengehold Lc has invested 0.77% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Highland Capital Mngmt Lp accumulated 0.46% or 62,000 shares.

Among 17 analysts covering Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), 15 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 88% are positive. Microsoft had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, July 19 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has “Outperform” rating given on Thursday, April 25 by Wedbush. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Wednesday, April 17 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Friday, July 19. The stock of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Thursday, April 25. The company was maintained on Friday, July 19 by Canaccord Genuity. The company was maintained on Thursday, April 25 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, July 19 by Stifel Nicolaus. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Wedbush.

SPX FLOW, Inc. provides various engineered solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.64 billion. The firm engineers, designs, makes, and markets products and solutions used to process, blend, filter, dry, meter, and transport fluids with a focus on original equipment installation, including turn-key systems, modular systems, and components, as well as aftermarket components and support services. It has a 18.79 P/E ratio. It operates through three divisions: Food and Beverage, Power and Energy, and Industrial.

