Next Century Growth Investors Boosted Its Stake in Exact Sciences (EXAS) as Stock Value Rose; As Nike (NKE) Stock Price Rose, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD Has Cut Position by $14.86 Million

Next Century Growth Investors Llc increased its stake in Exact Sciences Corp (EXAS) by 6.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Next Century Growth Investors Llc bought 4,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.40% . The institutional investor held 78,333 shares of the commercial physical & biological resarch company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.79 million, up from 73,758 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Next Century Growth Investors Llc who had been investing in Exact Sciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.38B market cap company. The stock increased 3.68% or $4.21 during the last trading session, reaching $118.74. About 757,701 shares traded. Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) has risen 100.54% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.54% the S&P500. Some Historical EXAS News: 06/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Exact Sciences, KapStone Paper and Packaging, Spirit Realty Capital, KLA-Tencor, Ne; 26/04/2018 – EXACT Sciences 1Q Loss $39.4M; 21/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at UBS Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – DJ Exact Sciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EXAS); 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick Jr. Is No Oprah Winfrey. Just Ask Exact Sciences; 01/05/2018 – Exact Sciences Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 03/04/2018 – ColoGuard to Provide Industry City Tenants with Ready Access to More Than 30 Networks; 19/03/2018 – Harry Connick, Jr. and Wife and Cancer Survivor Jill Connick Team Up to Urge People 50 and Older to Get Screened for Colon Cancer; 02/05/2018 – Exact Sciences: A Big Opportunity? — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 Mayo Clinic’s Dr. Paul Limburg to join Exact Sciences medical leadership

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd decreased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 19.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd sold 176,925 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 753,340 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.44 million, down from 930,265 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $133.87B market cap company. The stock increased 2.13% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $83.01. About 2.94 million shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 22/03/2018 – Nike Grows Revenue Through Direct Channels — Earnings Review; 03/05/2018 – Nike CEO Apologizes for Workplace Issues; 15/03/2018 – NIKE, REPORTS MARK PARKER WILL CONTINUE AS CHAIRMAN, PRESIDENT,; 27/03/2018 – NKE: JUST IN: NFL owners approve a 10-year extension to league’s apparel deal with Nike. Will now extend through 2028. – ! $NKE; 14/03/2018 – Nike Investors: Time to Switch Teams to Adidas — Heard on the Street; 15/03/2018 – Nike Conducting Review of HR Practices — Memo; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 16/03/2018 – BREAKING: Second Nike executive, VP Jayme Martin, leaves in wake of workplace complaints; Nike brand president exited company yesterday – Dow Jones; 22/03/2018 – NIKE INC SAYS “BECAME AWARE OF SOME BEHAVIORAL ISSUES THAT ARE INCONSISTENT WITH NIKE’S VALUES OF INCLUSIVITY, RESPECT AND EMPOWERMENT” – CONF. CALL; 22/03/2018 – Nike 3Q Revenue Rose 3% on Currency-Neutral Basis

Analysts await NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) to report earnings on September, 24. They expect $0.71 earnings per share, up 5.97% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.67 per share. NKE’s profit will be $1.15B for 29.23 P/E if the $0.71 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.62 actual earnings per share reported by NIKE, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.52% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.05, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 40 investors sold NKE shares while 430 reduced holdings. 116 funds opened positions while 402 raised stakes. 991.91 million shares or 2.39% less from 1.02 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South State Corporation has 0.38% invested in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). First Interstate Bank & Trust reported 80,026 shares. Johnson Counsel Inc has invested 0.53% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Veritas Llp reported 1,414 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. L And S Advsr owns 97,919 shares or 1.11% of their US portfolio. Community Financial Service Grp Limited reported 12,860 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department reported 899,665 shares. Dakota Wealth accumulated 26,341 shares. 7.42 million are held by Jpmorgan Chase. Amalgamated State Bank invested 0.38% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). Coatue Mngmt Limited Liability invested in 4,676 shares or 0% of the stock. Klingenstein Fields & Company Limited Liability Company owns 7,890 shares. Cim Limited Com reported 140,380 shares stake. Pekin Hardy Strauss stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE). North Star Mgmt invested 0.08% in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE).

Menora Mivtachim Holdings Ltd, which manages about $3.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) by 341,000 shares to 1.01 million shares, valued at $85.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Constellation Brands Inc (NYSE:STZ) by 170,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 341,260 shares, and has risen its stake in Itau Unibanco Hldg Sa (NYSE:ITUB).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.49, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold EXAS shares while 103 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 99 raised stakes. 126.90 million shares or 19.88% more from 105.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Jane Street Grp Llc, a New York-based fund reported 102,244 shares. Sit Investment Assoc has 0.09% invested in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS) for 31,250 shares. Hussman Strategic Advsr Inc holds 10,000 shares. United Service Automobile Association stated it has 0.04% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Mogy Joel R Invest Counsel has invested 0.03% in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Bessemer Group reported 1,103 shares. 12 are owned by Glenmede Na. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 0.17% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Asset Incorporated owns 4,014 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers invested in 0.02% or 123,561 shares. Hitchwood Capital Mgmt Lp owns 225,000 shares. Bb&T Securities Llc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 223,919 shares. Bainco Int Invsts stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Exact Sciences Corporation (NASDAQ:EXAS). Westfield Cap Company Lp holds 0% or 6,000 shares.

Next Century Growth Investors Llc, which manages about $3.86B and $748.71M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Netflix.Com Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,928 shares to 7,827 shares, valued at $2.79M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Inogen Inc (NASDAQ:INGN) by 3,499 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,762 shares, and cut its stake in Genomic Health (NASDAQ:GHDX).