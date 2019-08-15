Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Valuation Declined While Qvt Financial LP Cut by $659,016 Its Stake; As Triumph Group New (TGI) Market Valuation Rose, Holder Mcclain Value Management Lowered Stake by $776,017

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69M, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.24 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 7.24% or $7.19 during the last trading session, reaching $92.08. About 892,592 shares traded or 67.05% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9

Mcclain Value Management Llc decreased its stake in Triumph Group Inc New (TGI) by 22.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mcclain Value Management Llc sold 40,843 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.04% . The institutional investor held 139,020 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.65M, down from 179,863 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mcclain Value Management Llc who had been investing in Triumph Group Inc New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 7.56% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $21.27. About 535,428 shares traded or 16.78% up from the average. Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) has risen 19.36% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.36% the S&P500. Some Historical TGI News: 14/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP-TO SELL TRIUMPH AEROSPACE STRUCTURES L&L MACHINING AND METAL FINISHING OPS TO AEROSPACE SYSTEMS AND STRUCTURES,VALENCE SURFACE TECHNOLOGIES; 17/04/2018 – TGI Revenue May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 34th Straight Drop; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH CEO EXPECTS POSITIVE CASH FLOW IN FY 2019-20; 10/05/2018 – TRIUMPH GROUP CONCLUDES EARNINGS WEBCAST; 10/04/2018 – Triumph Pdt Support Announces LTA Extension With Pratt & Whitney; 20/04/2018 – TGI (Targeted Granzyme B Immunotherapy) Poster Presented at the 2018 AACR Annual Meeting; 30/05/2018 – TGI Expands Leadership and Advisory Board, Welcomes New Member to the Advisory Board; 11/04/2018 – TGI Group R&D Facility for Electric Vehicles; 16/04/2018 – TROVAGENE: PCM-075, FLT3 INHIBITORS COMBO SHOWED 97.3% TGI; 10/05/2018 – TGI EXPECTS FY19 CASH TO BE BETTER THAN $330M OUTFLOW IN FY18

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California-based Phocas Financial has invested 2.22% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Loomis Sayles And Lp invested in 0% or 23,017 shares. Hanseatic Mngmt has 0.18% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 1,616 shares. Symphony Asset Limited Liability reported 2,109 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt invested in 0.01% or 14,880 shares. Cornercap Invest Counsel holds 0.15% or 10,180 shares. American has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Zeke Ltd Liability Co holds 3,357 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested 0% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). King Luther Cap Management reported 42,675 shares stake. Brandywine Glob Investment Mngmt Limited Liability holds 130,856 shares. Simcoe Capital Mgmt Ltd Company stated it has 16.16% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Raymond James Ser Advsrs invested in 0% or 3,820 shares. James invested in 0.01% or 1,860 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al holds 0.03% or 35,778 shares in its portfolio.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91 billion and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L by 119,716 shares to 1.26M shares, valued at $5.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Herbalife Ltd (Prn).

Mcclain Value Management Llc, which manages about $543.84M and $72.93 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) by 61,057 shares to 351,942 shares, valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold TGI shares while 51 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.01 million shares or 0.91% less from 49.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Price T Rowe Assoc Md owns 0.02% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) for 6.13M shares. Rock Point Advisors Lc accumulated 335,013 shares or 3% of the stock. 13,214 are owned by Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp. Swiss Financial Bank has 0% invested in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). Morgan Stanley stated it has 0% in Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI). South Dakota Investment Council holds 0.04% or 105,300 shares. 75,190 are owned by California State Teachers Retirement Systems. Mcclain Value Lc invested in 139,020 shares or 3.63% of the stock. Riverhead Mngmt Ltd Company reported 10,371 shares. Glenmede Trust Na owns 367 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Hanson Doremus Mgmt owns 39,538 shares for 0.25% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 2,690 shares. Fmr Llc holds 18,210 shares. Pub Employees Retirement System Of Ohio holds 0% or 6,544 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 11,400 shares.

