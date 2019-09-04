Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined While Simcoe Capital Management Has Raised Holding by $994,680; Union Pacific (UNP) Market Valuation Rose While Lodestar Investment Counsel Cut Stake by $422,176

Simcoe Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 1.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc bought 9,210 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 592,765 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.24M, up from 583,555 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.67% or $3.63 during the last trading session, reaching $95.26. About 394,088 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q ADJ EBITDA $181.1M

Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc decreased its stake in Union Pacific (UNP) by 1.72% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc sold 2,528 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.62% . The institutional investor held 144,373 shares of the railroads company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.14M, down from 146,901 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lodestar Investment Counsel Llc who had been investing in Union Pacific for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $109.79 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.62% or $2.63 during the last trading session, reaching $159.33. About 2.68 million shares traded. Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) has risen 21.16% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.16% the S&P500. Some Historical UNP News: 26/03/2018 – Union Pacific Names TRAC lnterstar Preferred National Provider Of Emergency Road Service; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CITES `UNANTICIPATED OPERATIONAL ISSUES’; 18/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/18/2018 02:39 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific CEO ‘Confident’ in Productivity Plans (Video); 26/04/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: UNION PACIFIC RAILROAD COMPANY–ABANDONMENT AND DISCONTINUANCE OF SERVICE EXEMPTION–IN CERRO GORDO; 13/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Union Pacific Railroad – 03/13/2018 03:24 PM; 26/04/2018 – Union Pacific: Well Positioned to Benefit From Another Year of Positive Volume Growth, Solid Core Pricing Gains; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC SAYS PRICING INCREASED 2.75% EX-COAL, INTERMODAL; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Templeton Adds Union Pacific, Exits GE, Cuts CIBC: 13F; 26/04/2018 – UNION PACIFIC CEO LANCE FRITZ SAYS HIRING BONUSES HAVE BEEN IMPLEMENTED BY CO IN CERTAIN AREAS ONLY AND NOT ACROSS THE BOARD – CNBC

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $397.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verra Mobility Corp by 339,271 shares to 1.51 million shares, valued at $18.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.85 in 2018Q4.