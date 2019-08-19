Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Value Declined While Qvt Financial LP Trimmed Holding by $659,016; Greenwich Wealth Management Continues to Hold Stake in Centene Dek (CNC)

Qvt Financial Lp decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 4.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qvt Financial Lp sold 6,102 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 126,324 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.69 million, down from 132,426 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qvt Financial Lp who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.04% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $96.88. About 184,507 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP INC QTRLY SHR $ 1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Nexstar Media Group Rtgs; Outlook Remains Stable; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 02/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for Apr. 9; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share

Greenwich Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Centene Corp Dek (CNC) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc bought 38,561 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.75% . The institutional investor held 77,123 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.10M, up from 38,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Centene Corp Dek for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.00% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $47.53. About 3.21M shares traded. Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) has declined 19.49% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.49% the S&P500. Some Historical CNC News: 07/05/2018 – Centene at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference Tomorrow; 15/03/2018 – Ex-Apple chief says Centene, RxAdvance partnership will drive better care with lower costs; 24/04/2018 – Health insurer Centene’s profit more than doubles; 15/03/2018 – Centene recently partnered with RxAdvance, a start-up that manages pharmacy benefits; 13/03/2018 – RPT-CENTENE CORP – AS PART OF INITIAL TRANSACTION, CENTENE HAS CERTAIN RIGHTS TO EXPAND ITS EQUITY INVESTMENT IN FUTURE; 11/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH PA. REBID WIN NEGATIVE FOR CENTENE: WELLS FARGO; 24/04/2018 – CENTENE CORP CNC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.14, REV VIEW $59.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – DJ Centene Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CNC); 24/04/2018 – Centene 1Q EPS $1.91; 04/05/2018 – Centene Corp Announces Closing of Offering of Common Stk and Full Exercise of Option

Investors sentiment increased to 4.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 3.88, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 62 investors sold CNC shares while 39 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 410 raised stakes. 718.62 million shares or 285.52% more from 186.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Daiwa Sb Invs reported 2,640 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Com Ltd holds 28,391 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Ins Com Ny has invested 0.05% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Sandy Spring Comml Bank invested in 1,400 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust And Bk Corporation holds 0.06% or 320,778 shares. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec holds 0.02% or 124,800 shares in its portfolio. Dnb Asset Mngmt As has invested 0% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Green Valley Ltd Llc reported 1.91% in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC). Private Tru Na reported 8,648 shares or 0.1% of all its holdings. Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky holds 42,500 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Zeke Advisors Lc holds 0.06% or 12,402 shares. World Asset Management stated it has 28,807 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Liability Co has 22,124 shares. Hbk Investments LP owns 418,200 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Ajo Lp invested 0.19% of its portfolio in Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC).

Since July 26, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $151,022 activity.

More notable recent Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors Feel About Centene Corporation’s (NYSE:CNC) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Centene Announces 2020 Health Insurance Marketplace Expansion – PRNewswire” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Centene to expand presence in health insurance exchange in 10 states – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Should You Think About Buying Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Now? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Centene Corporation (NYSE:CNC) Has Attractive Fundamentals – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 58,228 were accumulated by Amer Century. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated Incorporated holds 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 1.01 million shares. Usa Fincl Portformulas Corp stated it has 3,707 shares or 0.25% of all its holdings. Ftb Inc invested in 0.01% or 603 shares. Raymond James Financial Serv Advsr Inc holds 0% or 3,820 shares in its portfolio. Engineers Gate Manager LP stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Brown Advisory holds 0.2% or 665,568 shares in its portfolio. Windacre Partnership Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 10.38% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Jennison Assoc Llc holds 0% or 12,880 shares. Deutsche National Bank Ag stated it has 294,177 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Utd Cap Finance Advisers Lc reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Bank Of America Corp De holds 489,658 shares. Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vident Advisory Ltd Llc holds 0.17% or 29,289 shares. Westfield Mgmt Communications Limited Partnership accumulated 282,482 shares.

Qvt Financial Lp, which manages about $8.91B and $397.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microchip Technology Inc (Prn) by 6.66M shares to 25.90M shares, valued at $42.47 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Advanced Micro Devices Inc (Prn) by 1.50M shares in the quarter, for a total of 16.84M shares, and has risen its stake in Grindrod Shipping Holdings L.