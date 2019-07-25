Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Rose While New Mountain Vantage Advisers Cut Its Holding; Chevron New (CVX) Shares Rose While Villere St Denis J & Co Has Raised Stake by $4.16 Million

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc increased its stake in Chevron Corp New (CVX) by 59.77% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc bought 33,841 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.15% with the market. The institutional investor held 90,464 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.14M, up from 56,623 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Villere St Denis J & Co Llc who had been investing in Chevron Corp New for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $239.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $125.82. About 2.51 million shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 6.33% since July 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.76% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/07/2018 01:45 PM; 23/04/2018 – Two Chevron employees detained in Venezuela last week could be charged with treason for refusing to sign a parts contract for a joint venture with state-owned oil company PDVSA, according to sources familiar with draft charges against the executives; 19/03/2018 – Chevron sells May-loading Cossack cargo – traders; 20/04/2018 – BAKER HUGHES – AWARDED SUBSEA EQUIPMENT CONTRACT BY CHEVRON FOR PHASE Il OF THE GORGON PROJECT IN OFFSHORE WESTERN AUSTRALIA – CONF CALL; 19/05/2018 – Breitbart News: Delingpole – Can’t Handle the Truth: Actor Quits `Anti-Environmental’ Chevron Drama; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON EXECUTIVES SPEAK AT ANALYST DAY CONFERENCE; 06/03/2018 – Chevron Executives Detail Growth Plan; 06/04/2018 – CHEVRON HAS REQUESTED EXTENSION OF CONTRACT TO OPERATE ROKAN BLOCK IN INDONESIA BEYOND 2021 -ENERGY MINISTRY OFFICIAL; 29/04/2018 – ARAMCO NAMES EX-CHEVRON PHILIPS CEO PETER CELLA TO BOARD; 07/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-At energy summit, climate pits U.S. against Europe

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 81,796 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 308,445 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.43 million, down from 390,241 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.73B market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $102.61. About 161,075 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 15/05/2018 – Brenner West Capital Advisors Buys 1.3% of Nexstar Media; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 09/04/2018 – TIP Initiative Reports Progress in Accelerating Electronic Transaction Workflows for Local Television Advertising

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on August, 14. They expect $1.38 EPS, down 25.81% or $0.48 from last year’s $1.86 per share. NXST’s profit will be $63.60 million for 18.59 P/E if the $1.38 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.18 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.95% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Manitoba – Canada-based Great West Life Assurance Can has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Vident Advisory Limited Liability Corp has 0.17% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 29,289 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al owns 11,100 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Wedge Capital Mngmt L Ltd Partnership Nc has invested 0.14% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 48,844 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 11,027 shares. Brant Point Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.69% or 50,343 shares. 117,246 are held by Act Ii Management L P. Cap Fund Mngmt has 0% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 2,896 shares. Davenport & Co Ltd invested in 0.06% or 45,320 shares. Brown Advisory reported 0.2% of its portfolio in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Point72 Asset Ltd Partnership reported 17,788 shares stake. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 3,607 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 0% or 2,695 shares. Hillsdale Investment Mgmt holds 0.06% or 6,100 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “NXST or NFLX: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on July 19, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Nexstar Digital Introduces TViQ Audience Solution Nasdaq:NXST – GlobeNewswire” published on June 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Beats on Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) Shareholders Have Enjoyed An Impressive 145% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 14, 2019.

Villere St Denis J & Co Llc, which manages about $3.49B and $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in 3 (NYSE:DDD) by 453,930 shares to 4.36M shares, valued at $46.86 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 184,989 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 506,702 shares, and cut its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (NYSE:PGR).

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “ConocoPhillips Stock Upgraded: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Gasping For Energy: Sector Tries To Mount Q2 Earnings Recovery – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Investorplace.com published: “With Cash for M&A or Buybacks, Chevron Stock Is Only Going to Get Better – Investorplace.com” on July 24, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Short Sellers May Be Moving Out of Energy Stocks – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron: Not The Best Time To Accumulate – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 16, 2019.