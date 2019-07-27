Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Rose While Baupost Group Lifted Stake by $5.40 Million; Trust Co Of Oklahoma Holding in Carmax (KMX) Upped by $117.96 Million

Trust Co Of Oklahoma increased its stake in Carmax (KMX) by 35.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Trust Co Of Oklahoma bought 1,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.70% with the market. The institutional investor held 6,425 shares of the automotive aftermarket company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $448.47 million, up from 4,735 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Trust Co Of Oklahoma who had been investing in Carmax for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.10B market cap company. The stock increased 2.06% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $91.17. About 1.41 million shares traded. CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) has risen 17.17% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical KMX News: 25/04/2018 – S&PGR Assigns CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2018-2 Notes Ratings; 09/04/2018 – ADVISORY-Alerts on Carmax Mining wrongly coded to CarMax Inc; 19/04/2018 – Carmax Announces Appointment of Cam B. Grundstrom as Chief Operating Officer; 15/05/2018 – Highbridge Adds PepsiCo, Exits CarMax, Cuts Alibaba: 13F; 25/05/2018 – CarMax Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 Fitch Affirms CarMax Auto Owner Trust 2016-3 and 2017-2; 04/04/2018 – In earnings, CarMax, Acuity Brands and Lennar are all scheduled to publish their latest financial reports; 04/04/2018 – CarMax 4Q Net $122.1M; 04/04/2018 – CarMax Plans to Open 13-16 Stores in Fiscal 2020; 01/05/2018 – Thornburg Value Adds CarMax, Cuts Citigroup

Baupost Group Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 5.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baupost Group Llc bought 50,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.99% with the market. The hedge fund held 1.00M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $108.37M, up from 950,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baupost Group Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.68 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $101.55. About 273,529 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 58.19% since July 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.76% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.36, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 29 investors sold KMX shares while 143 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 140 raised stakes. 157.53 million shares or 0.32% more from 157.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory Ltd Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 4,041 shares. Prudential reported 0.03% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Pictet Asset stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Dnb Asset As stated it has 0% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Ameriprise Financial holds 83,411 shares. Royal London Asset Management holds 0% or 74,473 shares in its portfolio. Putnam Invs Limited Liability holds 88,151 shares. The Virginia-based Markel has invested 5.75% in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX). Budros Ruhlin And Roe holds 1.52% or 20,138 shares. Tradition Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 0.59% or 31,375 shares. Old National National Bank & Trust In reported 115,838 shares. Cap Guardian Tru Company owns 610 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Rocky Mountain Advisers Limited Co reported 34 shares. Cambridge Advsrs accumulated 7,917 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Virtu Fincl Ltd holds 0.19% or 48,981 shares.

More notable recent CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Should You Know About CarMax, Inc.’s (NYSE:KMX) Future? – Yahoo Finance” on May 31, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 28, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 28, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Now The Time To Look At Buying CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)? – Yahoo Finance” on June 17, 2019. More interesting news about CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About CarMax Inc (KMX) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Why CarMax Stock Popped 10.9% in June – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 04, 2019.

Trust Co Of Oklahoma, which manages about $219.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) by 1,935 shares to 14,269 shares, valued at $1.81B in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 1,025 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,054 shares, and cut its stake in Raytheon New (NYSE:RTN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 7,558 shares. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 67,592 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Cardinal Cap Mgmt Lc Ct, a Connecticut-based fund reported 305,207 shares. Boston Prtnrs owns 0.02% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 162,950 shares. Sit stated it has 0.11% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Advisory Research invested in 0.04% or 18,152 shares. Act Ii Ltd Partnership has invested 10.55% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Rhumbline Advisers holds 60,127 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Comerica Bank has invested 0.03% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Prudential owns 120,265 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Aperio Gp Lc accumulated 15,377 shares. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership holds 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) or 17,788 shares. Engineers Gate Manager Ltd Partnership holds 6,500 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bahl & Gaynor Inc holds 59,766 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Tower Llc (Trc) accumulated 282 shares or 0% of the stock.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Nexstar Broadcasting Group (NXST) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on May 01, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Clash between AT&T and Nexstar leaves nearly 100 markets without local service – Dallas Business Journal” published on July 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Nexstar Media Group is Now Oversold (NXST) – Nasdaq” published on May 31, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “TEGNA Set to Acquire Leading TV Stations for $535M in Cash – Nasdaq” with publication date: June 12, 2019.