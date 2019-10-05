Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Price Declined While Simcoe Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.70 Million Its Holding; As Rpm International (RPM) Market Value Rose, Mawer Investment Management LTD Increased Position by $6.70 Million

Mawer Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Rpm International Inc (RPM) by 67.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mawer Investment Management Ltd bought 109,865 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.48% . The institutional investor held 271,461 shares of the paints and coatings company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $16.59 million, up from 161,596 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Rpm International Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.68% or $1.13 during the last trading session, reaching $68.51. About 437,769 shares traded. RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) has risen 6.97% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 9.62% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Simcoe Capital Management Llc sold 57,030 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 535,735 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.11 million, down from 592,765 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Simcoe Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.56 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $98.99. About 270,222 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since October 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 earnings per share, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.62M for 16.39 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Simcoe Capital Management Llc, which manages about $377.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Seaworld Entmt Inc (NYSE:SEAS) by 64,405 shares to 1.21M shares, valued at $37.52M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

