Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stock Buy Rating Kept at Benchmark; The TP Given is $150.0000; Icu Medical (ICUI) Has 1.1 Sentiment

The financial company have set target price of $150.0000 on Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) shares. This is 41.22% from the last close price. In an analyst note revealed to clients and investors on Monday, 23 September, Benchmark reconfirmed their Buy rating on shares of NXST.

Icu Medical Inc (ICUI) investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.04, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. The ratio improved, as 107 funds increased and started new equity positions, while 97 sold and trimmed positions in Icu Medical Inc. The funds in our database now hold: 18.75 million shares, up from 18.29 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Icu Medical Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 3 to 3 for the same number . Sold All: 24 Reduced: 73 Increased: 77 New Position: 30.

Nexstar Media Group, Inc. operates as a television broadcasting and digital media firm in the United States. The company has market cap of $4.90 billion. It focuses on the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community Websites in medium-sized markets. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. The firm offers free over-the-air programming to television viewing audiences.

More notable recent Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Nexstar completes $4.1B Tribune Media purchase – Seeking Alpha” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) A High Quality Stock To Own? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NXST) – Yahoo Finance” on June 21, 2019. More interesting news about Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “This Easy â€œHackâ€ Delivered 70% Gains in 9 Months (and is about to do it again) – Nasdaq” published on September 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “6 Seth Klarman Stocks With Low Price-Earnings Ratios – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Analysts await Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.51 EPS, down 28.77% or $0.61 from last year’s $2.12 per share. NXST’s profit will be $69.63M for 17.59 P/E if the $1.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Nexstar Media Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.34% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.20, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 30 investors sold Nexstar Media Group, Inc. shares while 95 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 44.35 million shares or 1.31% less from 44.94 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Concourse Cap Llc holds 28,865 shares or 2.81% of its portfolio. Mackenzie Corporation reported 0% stake. Stevens Management Ltd Partnership invested in 0.06% or 12,843 shares. Leuthold Grp Limited has 0.5% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 38,367 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund invested 0.02% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Meeder Asset Mngmt owns 8,843 shares. 7,900 are held by Hillsdale Inv. 5,332 are held by Sg Americas Securities Ltd Com. Barclays Public Ltd Liability, United Kingdom-based fund reported 120,778 shares. Selz Capital Ltd holds 50,000 shares or 1.36% of its portfolio. Renaissance Ltd Llc has invested 0.05% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Windacre Partnership Limited Liability Corp accumulated 8.83% or 1.81M shares. Waddell & Reed Fin Inc reported 653,210 shares. S Muoio Co Ltd Liability Corporation holds 2.53% or 30,813 shares in its portfolio. Convergence Invest Partners Limited Co stated it has 1,874 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 2.95% or $3.04 during the last trading session, reaching $106.22. About 155,986 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since September 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Net $47.3M; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q Adjusted EBITDA of $181.1M; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group First Quarter Net Revenue Rises 13.9% to a Record $615.3 Million; 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Pura Vida Investments Llc holds 5.79% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. for 79,119 shares. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc owns 100,835 shares or 3.22% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Partner Fund Management L.P. has 1.85% invested in the company for 386,592 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Penn Capital Management Co Inc has invested 1.37% in the stock. Partner Investment Management L.P., a California-based fund reported 4,990 shares.

The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.74 during the last trading session, reaching $158.06. About 33,324 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (ICUI) has declined 10.38% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 28/05/2018 – Smiths Looks at Combining Health-Equipment Unit With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q EPS 23c; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 21/04/2018 – DJ ICU Medical Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ICUI); 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board; 27/05/2018 – SMITHS CONFIRMS IN TALKS ON COMBINATION OF MEDICAL DIV W/ ICU; 10/04/2018 – FDA: ICU Medical, Inc.- 6.5″ (17 cm) Appx. 0.57 ml, Trifuse Ext Set w/3 MicroClave® Clear, NanoClave® T-Connector, 4

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.52 earnings per share, down 2.56% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.56 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $31.41M for 26.00 P/E if the $1.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.77 actual earnings per share reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -14.12% negative EPS growth.