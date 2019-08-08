Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Stake Has Raised by Foster & Motley Inc; Blackrock Stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) Lowered as Share Price Declined

Blackrock Inc decreased its stake in Stewart Information Svcs Cor (STC) by 0.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blackrock Inc sold 15,322 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.61% . The institutional investor held 3.47M shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $148.18 million, down from 3.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blackrock Inc who had been investing in Stewart Information Svcs Cor for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $901.29M market cap company. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $38.01. About 55,623 shares traded. Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) has declined 15.65% since August 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.65% the S&P500. Some Historical STC News: 14/05/2018 – Magnetar Reports 4.97% Stake in Stewart Information Services; 09/04/2018 – Magnetar Financial LLC, Affiliates Report Stake In Stewart Info Services; 19/03/2018 – FNF SAYS NON INDUSTRY PLAYERS WERE ALSO INTERESTED IN STC: CALL; 03/05/2018 – Stewart Info Services 1Q Loss/Shr 16c; 16/05/2018 – Stewart Adds Business Development Officers to Grow Brand and Market-Share in the State of New York; 19/03/2018 – Stewart Info Services: Deal Expected to Close By First or Second Quarter of 2019; 19/03/2018 – ALERT: Rowley Law PLLC is Investigating Proposed Acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation; 19/03/2018 – Fidelity National Agrees to $1.2 Billion Deal for Rival Stewart; 15/05/2018 – CNH Partners Buys New 1.1% Position in Stewart Information; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Stewart Information

Foster & Motley Inc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group (NXST) by 38.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc bought 5,383 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The institutional investor held 19,357 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.10M, up from 13,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.39B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.97% or $2.91 during the last trading session, reaching $95.19. About 1.47M shares traded or 180.18% up from the average. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 01/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA GROUP BOOSTS SHARE BUYBACK BY UP TO $200M; 27/04/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.375 Per Share; 01/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Group Board Of Directors Authorizes $200 Million Expansion Of Share Repurchase Program; 30/04/2018 – CBS 42: #BREAKING: Fellow Nexstar Media Group TV station WKRG reports the subject of an AMBER Alert has been found SAFE. Th…; 06/04/2018 – NEXSTAR BROADCASTING INC – RESPONDS TO STATEMENTS MADE BY FORMER WHTM EMPLOYEE REGARDING HER SEPARATION FROM STATION; 09/04/2018 – Nexstar Media at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc Today; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Fred’s, Nexstar Broadcasting Group, CNO Financial Group, Ne; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct Inaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – NEXSTAR MEDIA 1Q NET REV. $615.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 27 investors sold NXST shares while 83 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 44.94 million shares or 7.23% less from 48.45 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Boston Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.49% or 87,792 shares. 42,900 are owned by Quantitative Investment Management Limited Com. Missouri-based Benjamin F Edwards Com Incorporated has invested 0% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Voya Investment Llc holds 0% or 18,115 shares. Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda owns 0.74% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) for 16,391 shares. 3,718 are owned by Ameritas Investment Prns. Parametrica Mgmt Ltd holds 3,932 shares. The Massachusetts-based Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Ny State Common Retirement Fund holds 148,029 shares. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc holds 308,445 shares. Davenport And Ltd Liability stated it has 45,320 shares. King Luther has invested 0.04% in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). S Muoio Lc has 3.06% invested in Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST). Proshare Advsrs Limited Liability Company owns 5,091 shares. Hound Prns Limited holds 5.86% or 1.26 million shares in its portfolio.

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18M and $693.82M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 6,329 shares to 66,879 shares, valued at $3.23M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) by 12,663 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 76,238 shares, and cut its stake in Pepsico Incorporated (NYSE:PEP).

Investors sentiment is 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 10 investors sold STC shares while 40 reduced holdings. only 13 funds opened positions while 50 raised stakes. 19.48 million shares or 1.73% less from 19.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Us Comml Bank De holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 77 shares. Invesco reported 0.01% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pnc Group Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Moreover, Magnetar Financial Limited Liability has 1.08% invested in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Pinebridge Invs LP invested 0.03% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec accumulated 0.01% or 80,478 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp invested in 0.01% or 210,718 shares. Css Limited Liability Il reported 23,577 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0% or 9,552 shares. Aperio Gru Ltd Co has invested 0% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Aqr Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC) or 88,201 shares. Mig Limited Liability Corp stated it has 4.66% of its portfolio in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 7,997 shares. Prelude Mgmt Llc holds 238,122 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio.

