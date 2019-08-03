Nexstar Media Group (NXST) Shares Declined While Element Capital Management Has Increased Its Holding; Coldstream Capital Management Cut Honeywell Intl (HON) Position by $2.94 Million as Stock Rose

Coldstream Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Honeywell Intl Inc (HON) by 81.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc sold 18,592 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.89% . The hedge fund held 4,357 shares of the o.e.m. company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $692,000, down from 22,949 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Honeywell Intl Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $120.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.91% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $168.01. About 2.11 million shares traded. Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) has risen 14.79% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.79% the S&P500. Some Historical HON News: 23/05/2018 – Honeywell Control Room Technology Transforms Efficiency Of Riikinvoima Oy Waste-To-Energy Plant; 08/04/2018 – Aramco takes step to integrating petrochems into United States’ biggest refinery; 24/04/2018 – CPSC: HONEYWELL RECALLS HARD HATS DUE TO RISK OF HEAD INJURY; 04/04/2018 – Honeywell Announces New Software Platform To Power Connected Distribution Centers To Support E-Commerce Growth; 24/04/2018 – REG-Honeywell Intl: Doc re Form 10-Q; 01/05/2018 – HONEYWELL REAFFIRMS 2Q AND FY GUIDANCE; 16/05/2018 – Honeywell Hosts Safety And Productivity Solutions Investor Showcase; Highlights Innovative Technologies That Are Driving Organic Growth; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL 1Q EPS $1.89; 20/04/2018 – HONEYWELL – RAISING FULL-YEAR ORGANIC SALES GUIDANCE TO A NEW RANGE OF 3 PERCENT TO 5 PERCENT; 01/05/2018 – Honeywell Intl 1Q EPS $1.80

Element Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Nexstar Media Group Inc (NXST) by 73.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Element Capital Management Llc bought 3,199 shares as the company’s stock declined 11.76% . The hedge fund held 7,558 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, up from 4,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Element Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Nexstar Media Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.68% or $2.72 during the last trading session, reaching $98.77. About 277,891 shares traded. Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) has risen 37.62% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.62% the S&P500. Some Historical NXST News: 17/05/2018 – Nexstar Media Favored by 10 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 06/04/2018 – Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. Issues Public Statement to Correct lnaccuracies Made by Former WHTM Anchor and Her Legal Counsel; 09/05/2018 – Nexstar Media 1Q EPS $1.01; 14/03/2018 Karen Brophy Named Head of LAKANA and SVP Nexstar Digital LLC; 18/04/2018 – Fny Managed Accounts Buys New 2.2% Position in Nexstar Media

Analysts await Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $2.01 EPS, down 0.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $2.03 per share. HON’s profit will be $1.45B for 20.90 P/E if the $2.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Honeywell International Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.29% negative EPS growth.

Coldstream Capital Management Inc, which manages about $1.42B and $1.14 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 288 shares to 8,129 shares, valued at $14.48M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Lennox Intl Inc (NYSE:LII) by 3,753 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4,767 shares, and has risen its stake in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP).

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 selling transactions for $783,951 activity. 1,035 shares valued at $154,143 were sold by Paz George on Wednesday, February 6.

